‘It’s beneath them to be begging’: Meghan Markle can’t handle Prince Harry’s latest ‘ridiculous’ attempt to win back Prince William’s favor

Despite the narrative that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want nothing more to do with the British royal family, it seems like behind closed doors the Sussexes may be butting heads over one particularly contentious issue.

That issue is Harry’s former friendship with former English footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria (AKA Posh Spice). The Beckhams have always been pretty close with the royal family and at one point they were close with Harry and Meghan too. That is, before the couple decided to step away from their royal duties and move across the pond. Can you believe it’s been almost five years since Harry and Meghan moved to the US?

Harry’s devious plan

Anyways, Harry and the Beckhams have not been in contact since the royal split that sent shockwaves around the U.K. But recent reports indicate that the prince may be looking to rekindle his friendship with the former footballer and his wife. An article from the Scottish Daily Express reported that a source has suggested that this was a ploy on his behalf to try and get closer to his brother, Prince William.

“Harry knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother.”

So is Harry trying to worm his way back into the good graces of his brother and father? Many have speculated that this could be the case with the Beckhams acting as a sort of mediator between the two parties. Maybe David and Victoria could start a new career in family counseling?

Of course, this is speculation at this point, but the timing seems to be awfully convenient as Harry has just returned to Montecito after a short solo tour that took him to New York, London, and Southern Africa. Rumors suggest that the couple have also discussed a change of plans moving forward, potentially pursuing their own interests independently of one another.

Meghan thinks it’s ridiculous

According to the same source Meghan “Meghan feels it’s ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think.” The source went on to say that, “As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval.” So clearly Meghan disapproves of her husband’s desire to mend the rift between him and his brother.

Instead she has her sights set on more powerful allies like Kamala Harris. Of course, if that were true then you think Meghan and her husband would have given their full endorsement of the Democratic party candidate, and yet they have thus far refused to do so.

An insider claims that Victoria never liked Meghan and “is not bothered about staying in touch.” It seems the feeling is very much mutual as far as Markle is concerned. So it seems odd that Harry would want to establish a relationship with them again, could it really all be a ploy to get back into his brother’s good graces? This contrasts earlier statements from the Prince where he said that he would likely never return to the royal family. So who knows? Maybe he just wants a drinking buddy who he can talk football with.

