‘There’s a lot to discuss’: Prince Harry to hold ‘crunch talks’ with Meghan Markle as Royal couple realize they need a ‘new strategy’

The time of reckoning has arrived as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to be holding “crunch talks” (whatever that means) according to royal sources.

This news comes the same week in which the prince returned from his three-week solo trip where he flew out to New York, London, and Lesotho while Meghan remained at their home in Montecito, California. Of course, Harry’s solo adventures have raised some speculation as to the condition of the couple’s relationship, with many questioning whether the pair are beginning to drift apart.

Admittedly, it has been a little suspish considering the two have been virtually inseparable in the past. Now, all of a sudden, Harry’s jetting off around the world and he seems to be having the time of his life while he’s at it. Could this little taste of freedom have made Prince Harry realize something? Well it looks the royal couple will be sitting down with a PR team this week to discuss Harry’s successful venture abroad.

According to the Express, a “well-placed source” claims that “the team has been summoned” to talk about a potential “new strategy”

What’s the plan?

Despite the speculation, Harry and Meghan still seem pretty solid as a couple. The changes they’re considering won’t be something dramatic like, for example, deciding to separate. But, moving forward, we will be seeing Harry and Meghan going off and doing their own thing much more often. Solo engagements like Harry’s three-week tour will be the new norm for a couple that are usually attached at the hip.

The source added that Harry and Meghan will still be focused on moving forward as a unit, but they’ll just be a little more independent from one another.

Is this a good or bad thing?

Of course, everybody likes to speculate and try to read between the lines, especially when it comes to these two, it’s almost like a national sport in the U.K. But is this a sign of the end times? Are Harry and Meghan starting to drift apart? Or could this shift in strategy breathe a new lease of life into their relationship?

Honestly, who knows? The Sussexes are very secretive about their private life. What we do know is that engaging in separate hobbies and interests from your partner is perfectly healthy and normal. Experts say a relationship can thrive despite a couple having different interests, the important thing is to communicate and compromise with each other.

That’s likely what Harry, Meghan, and the team will be discussing during their little “crunch talk” this week. How exactly they’re going to approach this and what will have to change for both of them to feel free to pursue the things they want. Of course, these changes will certainly cause ripples amongst members of the royal family, could we see the prince be welcomed back now that he and Meghan are less attached, or will he still be given the cold shoulder?

