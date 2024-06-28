Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are barreling towards ‘a big problem’ as a famous former friend turned enemy gets their ‘revenge’

Is anyone else getting Windsor whiplash from the constant contradictory information that’s coming to light about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a shot at returning to the Royal family or not?

Recommended Videos

One day, we’re hearing that Harry and Meghan are on the cusp of making up with Kate Middleton or that King Charles is warming up to the idea of Harry returning to the U.K. so he can see his grandchildren. The next, however, we’re being told that it’s virtually impossible for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to resume being working royals given how unpopular they are with the public.

GB News‘ Royal correspondent Cameron Walker claims that, even if “a lot of reconciling and a lot of talking” were to take place between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the family, there would still be the “big problem” of the public potentially rejecting the couple. Walker used a recent poll that found Harry and Meghan’s popularity was way down as proof there’s no strong desire from the British public to see them return.

“In terms of becoming working members of the Royal Family again, I don’t think it would be up to King Charles – look at the opinion polls of Harry and Meghan on both sides of the Atlantic,” Walker stated. “Let’s just talk about the U.K. for now. They consistently poll, since the publication of the Netflix series and Harry’s memoir Spare, at the very bottom… of the Royal Family – apart from Prince Andrew, who’s slightly below them.”



For Walker, the lack of interest from both the public and, honestly, Meghan herself in the duke and duchess becoming working royals once more means that he simply doesn’t “see that happening” at any point in the future.

“That’s a big problem, because if they become working members of the Royal Family again, it’s taxpayers – it’s us as the public – who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel, and all the rest of it,” Walker concluded. “I don’t think they want – well, I don’t think Meghan wants – to be a working member of the Royal Family again, because clearly she disliked it so much last time. She talked about it at length during the Oprah Winfrey interview – so I don’t see that happening.”

Ouch! Well, at least Harry and Meghan haven’t made any other powerful enemies, right? Oh, dear…

David Beckham got his “revenge” on Prince Harry and Meghan after hurtful snub

Victor Boyko via Getty Images for YouTube

The love/hate relationship between the Sussexes and the Beckhams is apparently a whole saga, one which is being unearthed in new tell-all biography House of Beckham from author Tom Quinn. We’ve previously heard how Meghan and Victoria Beckham’s once blossoming friendship turned sour, and now we’re learning how the same is true between Harry and David Beckham.

As per Quinn (via The Independent) Beckham was due to attend the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney with good pal Harry but was left “perplexed” when officials kept him away from the prince for the whole of the agreed day. The truth, it turns out, was because “the prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him.”

The “brutal” snub is said to have left Beckham put out and puzzled. It was only later that he discovered the reason behind Harry’s sudden about-turn. “The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan,” Quinn claims. “She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.”

Meghan, it is alleged, turned against the Beckhams both for an apparent jealousy over their level of fame and also because she incorrectly blamed them for some private details leaking to the press (the real culprit remains unknown but is speculated to be a beautician Meghan and Victoria both went to see).

As for David, he ultimately got back at Harry when he “flew 7,600 miles from Qatar to Boston to join the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and President Biden to celebrate the launch of the royals’ environmental Earthshot prize” for the 2022 World Cup.

This public siding with William just happened to fall on the same day that “Harry and Meghan were seeking to wow Americans during an event in New York. Inevitably the Sussexes were overshadowed by the constellation [of celebrities] in Boston.” As Quinn puts it, “Beckham had got his revenge for the Sydney snub.”

The lesson here? Don’t start any beef with the Beckhams.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy