What happened to Victoria Beckham?

Victoria Beckham was one-fifth of the world’s most famous girl group, and then one-half of the world’s most famous couple. She has since become a fashion mogul and a resourceful businesswoman.

Before being Posh Spice or Mrs Beckham, she was Victoria Adams, the oldest of three children, growing up upper-middle-class in Goffs Oak in Hertfordshire. As the viral clip from the Netflix documentary Beckham revealed, Victoria’s dad was a self-made entrepreneur running an electronics business. However, he did drive his daughter to school in a Rolls Royce, so they weren’t exactly “working class” as the singer and fashion designer attempted to label her upbringing before her husband barged into the room to set the record straight.

Victoria Beckham thinks her dad driving her to school in a Rolls Royce means she comes from a working class background. David Beckham was having none of it 🤣pic.twitter.com/DO0DN2L5d4 — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) October 5, 2023

What is Victoria Beckham doing now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) Victoria Beckham’s singing and performing days are well behind her. She’s now focusing entirely on developing her fashion brand and business, even opting to skip the 2019 Spice Girls reunion tour in favor of her design work.

The 49-year-old launched a clothing line named after herself in 2008, describing it as “a passion and a dream” that she had always had in an interview with Vogue. By then, Posh Spice had become a pop culture and fashion icon in her own right and felt empowered to take that journey a step further. Three years later, Victoria Beckham would win Designer Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, and it branched out into separate denim, eyewear, and fragrance lines.

Despite business difficulties, which landed the fashion label £54 million (approximately $69 million) in debt by 2022, per The Independent, in 2019, the ex-Spice Girl still went ahead with the launch of a separate makeup brand appropriately called Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Besides her ventures in the fashion world, Victoria is also a published book author, having written an autobiography and a fashion advice book called That Extra Half an Inch: Hair, Heels and Everything in Between in 2001 and 2006 respectively.

Between her music and fashion careers, her socialite lifestyle, and guest appearances on television, Victoria also raised four children with her husband David, who are now almost all adults. Brooklyn is 25 and married to actress Nicola Peltz, Romeo is 21 and playing football like his dad, and Cruz is 19 and building a music career. The baby of the house and only daughter is Harper, who is 13 and still in school. In her Vogue interview, Victoria describes the Beckham family as a tight unit that enjoys spending time together, is always communicating despite traveling and, in Brooklyn’s case, living in different countries.