During an interview on River Cafe Table 4 this week, David Beckham discusses his love for cooking. At one point, he mentions that his wife, Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, eats the same thing every day.

“I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it,” Beckham said, according to People.

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years! Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables,” David told host Ruthie Rogers. “She will very rarely deviate away from that.”

The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with [our daughter] Harper, and it was the most amazing thing.”

“It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was, but I know she’s not eaten it since!” he laughed.

“You know, I was in the kitchen the other day, cooking for the kids and Victoria was like, ‘Can I help? What can I do?’ and I was like, ‘Sit down, have a vodka and tonic, relax and be with the kids,’ ” he recalled. “This is what I love to do.”

“I love to cook for my parents, I love to cook for my friends, and I think it’s obviously come from my upbringing.”

Both Victoria’s and David’s takes on food are relatable. So no matter whether your cooking approach is tried and true or bold and experimental, you’ve got at least one Beckham on your team.