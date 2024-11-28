‘Harry’s heart is not in it’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be headed for a parting of the ways as he grows tired of Sussex status quo

It’s been half a decade since Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties and moved across the pond to be with the love of his life, Meghan Markle, but now experts are claiming their life abroad may have reached the end of the road, speculating that the prince may be eyeing a return to royal life.

Recommended Videos

Ever since the royal exodus, those who pay attention have been closely watching Harry and Meghan, waiting for something that would prove that their perfect life isn’t so perfect after all. It’s safe to say that there are many out there that would love to see the pair be forced to admit they were wrong and return with their tails between their legs. That sounds cruel – and it is = but many can’t move past the apparent betrayal in the Sussexes’ decision to abandon the royal family and go it alone.

Now it seems the speculation is ramping up once more following the couple’s so-called “professional separation.” While sources close to Harry and Meghan downplayed the significance of this shift in dynamic, some experts believe that Harry is no longer satisfied with the effectiveness of his charity work. According to royal writer Richard Eden, “Harry’s heart is not in the TV stuff – anyone can see that.”

He does have a point here, Harry’s latest Netflix project, POLO, seems like an incredibly lackluster attempt to adhere to the contract the pair have with the streaming giant. The series has already received a ton of criticism and it isn’t even out yet! This coupled with the fact that the prince doesn’t even make an appearance in the show despite the sport supposedly being a passion of his means there’s zero hype for it.

Royal sources also informed Eden that palace officials are convinced that Harry wants to resume his old way of life and use “his privileged position to make a difference for worthwhile causes.” The contract between the Sussexes and Netflix is set to expire next year and Eden suggests that Harry may be considering his options regarding how his family will continue to fund themselves.

What could this mean for Harry and Meghan?

If the couple really are looking to return to royal life we cannot brush past the fact that they burned their bridges when they first moved out to California. The Oprah interview, the Netflix series, and Harry’s Memoir, Spare, have all caused quite a big stir so there’s no guarantee their family would forgive them.

And where does Meghan fit in this equation? Would she too return to royal duties? Or would this be an extension of their professional separation? Despite all these questions, Eden’s sources claim that the couple would be welcomed back “If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life.” So it seems Charles is all for it, however, Eden warns that William may not be so forgiving.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy