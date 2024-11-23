‘He displays contempt’: The Sussex marriage in trouble since 2022? Prince Harry unable to hide ‘anger’ as Meghan Markle mocked a Royal tradition on TV

If staunch loyalists of the Royal family and eager detractors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to be believed, their relationship has been visibly degrading over the years. And now, one of these experts has pointed out a specific moment in 2022 that paints the picture of a marriage in shambles.

The world watched as Meghan, a successful American actress, entered the royal fold through her relationship with Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Their whirlwind romance captured hearts globally, but the transition from Hollywood to Windsor brought its own set of challenges. The cultural clash between American informality and British royal protocol became increasingly evident, particularly after their departure from official royal duties in 2020.

The release of their Netflix documentary series in late 2022 provided unprecedented insight into their relationship dynamics. As per a Royal expert, it also revealed potential cracks in their united front. During one particularly controversial segment, Meghan recounted her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. Harry’s reaction and minute changes in his expression, as well as body language, reportedly show that the duke had started disliking his wife and her ways years ago.

Meghan Markle making a joke out of a royal tradition has pushed Prince Harry away?

You’d think a Christmas charity event would be Harry and Meghan together. This is not just separating their public engagements. This is total separation!! — Julie Campeau (@JulieCampeau4) November 22, 2024

The documentary scene in question shows Meghan demonstrating an exaggerated curtsy while recounting her first meeting with the late Queen. “We were in the car and we were driving up and he’s like ‘You know how to curtsy right?'” Meghan recalled before performing an elaborate bow and saying, “Pleasure to meet you, your Majesty,” with a theatrical flourish. This moment, intended as humorous, had apparently angered Harry.

Speaking with The Royal Observer, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas explained the clear signs of tension in Harry’s reaction to Meghan’s mockery. As Rosas points out, “He is looking at Meghan, and he displays contempt. A split second after that, he looks away and presses his jaw.” In addition, “You can see the patches of red on his face are much redder — the cheeks, the bridge of the nose, the temples.” These signs could be mistaken for Harry being ashamed of Meghan turning Royal tradition into a joke, but Rosas is sure what we see on the screen is rage. In the expert’s words,

“If he was ashamed, he would have smiled a bit more, or had a nervous laughter. But he knew what was coming, and he couldn’t stand it.”

The incident highlighted a fundamental disconnect between American and British royal sensibilities. In the docuseries, Harry tries to take his wife’s side, underlining the situation’s strangeness by asking, “How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you will need to curtsy? Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.” However, his body language suggested discomfort with his wife’s approach to discussing these traditions, especially turning it into a joke that would be witnesses by millions when they watch Harry & Meghan.

This theory, while sounding far-fetched, does sound plausible at a time when more and more people are wondering if Harry and Meghan are on the brink of a divorce. Prince Harry has been notably active in solo engagements, making surprise TV appearances and focusing on charitable work. Meanwhile, Meghan has pursued her own ventures, including developing her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. The couple seems to be experimenting with separate professional identities and covering more ground in areas where they individually shine.

Nevertheless, their professional separation appears to be more than a strategic decision. Reports suggest they are leading very separate lives, with Harry taking more solo trips while Meghan concentrates on building her personal brand in California. This separation has become particularly noticeable in their choice of projects, with each partner pursuing individual ventures rather than the joint appearances that characterized their early post-royal life.

Well, if all these currently unofficial and factless reports are indeed true and if a divorce really does happen, we now know where to look to find one of those initial moments when it all started to go awry for the Sussexs.

