Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spicing things up as they ‘experiment’ with ‘new devices’ amid current separation

We haven’t seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together much of late. In fact, the only time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared side by side in months came via a video message for a worthy cause, but other than that the previously inseparable duo haven’t attended one notable public event together since their trip to Colombia in August. The reason why, it seems, is because the parameters of their relationship are changing amid some private “experimentation.”

No, not that kind of experimentation — get your minds out of the gutter, people. Despite an abundance of rumors to the contrary, there are no real signs whatsoever that Harry and Meghan are heading towards a divorce anytime soon, even if they are undergoing something of a separation. From what we gather, the pair are flirting with a professional divorce, if you like, at least temporarily. This is why the duo made solo appearances at swanky parties, charity galas, and sporting events this past fall.

The logic behind this bold decision? Well, who doesn’t like to shake things up every once in a while?

‘They have to think up new devices’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘experimenting’ amid ‘professional separation’

According to Royal author Richard Fitzwilliam, it’s clear Harry and Meghan are rethinking their strategy when it comes to maintaining Brand Sussex behind the scenes. The thinking is that presenting themselves as a combined unit joined at the hip wasn’t doing the couple any favors so they have elected to spread more ground PR-wise by making solitary appearances for the time being.

“This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can,” Fitzwilliams told GB News. “They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia. Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting.”

With a dash of classic anti-Harry and Meghan sentiment thrown in, Fitzwilliams added that the Sussexes are working on this “new tactic” right now as they seem to have put a moratorium on sharing any juicy gossip about the Royals at this particularly precarious time for Harry’s family (what with King Charles and Kate Middleton’s recent health scares).

“The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can’t attack the Royal Family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices,” Fitzwilliams stated.

For an example of how different things have been lately, Harry just attended some Invictus events in Vancouver on his lonesome. Previously, Meghan has always attended any Invictus appointments alongside her husband, joining him in jet-setting around the world to support Harry’s home-grown sporting championship. The Sussexes are also known to be very fond of Canada, so the only thing that would keep Meghan away is if the pair had made a pact to go it alone for a stretch. Hey, they do say that a little experimentation is the key to a happy marriage.

