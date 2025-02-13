Meghan Markle’s sudden decision to ditch Prince Harry in Canada is more complicated than we thought

Meghan Markle made a public appearance alongside her husband, Prince Harry, for the first time in months this past week at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex’s own baby, the paralympics-like sporting event for wounded military veterans is currently unfolding in Canada, but in a surprising move Meghan hasn’t stuck around to watch the whole thing, ditching the duke to return to their native L.A.

This shocked Sussex-watchers as the couple seemed to be having a blast together, garnering much attention for their outwardly affectionate behavior while enjoying Saturday’s star-studded opening ceremony (at which big names like Katy Perry and Chris Martin performed). However, by Tuesday, Meghan had jetted off back to Montecito, leaving Harry to continuing attending the games alone until they close on Sunday.

Initially, just the one reason was given for Meghan’s disappearing act, but an alternate source suggests the reason is more two-pronged than first thought.

Meghan Markle had two reasons for leaving the Invictus Games early

Following Meghan Invictus exit on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that, although it seemed like a sudden change of plans, it was always the Sussexes’ intention for her to only stay in Canada for the first few days of the event. The reason why Meghan had to shoot back home is obvious: so that she could be with her young children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3).

Royal expert Hugo Vickers corroborated PEOPLE’s report, confirming that Harry and Meghan would hate to leave their kids without at least one of them around for more than a handful of days. At the same time, however, Vickers suggested there was a less obvious second reason why it behooved Harry to go the rest of the games alone.

“I think probably the main reason that she (Meghan) went back was to be with the children, because they obviously take that very seriously, and she had been away for four or five days,” Vickers told The Sun. “Secondly, I think it’s very important that Prince Harry should be concentrating on the participants of the Invictus games and supporting them.”

While it might sound facetious to suggest that Harry can’t focus on anything else when his wife is around, like the loved-up wolf from an old Looney Tunes cartoon, Vickers does make a good point. Anytime Harry and Meghan are together, they become the whole story, as seen by the endless angry reactions from Sussex haters who accused the couple of turning the Invictus opening ceremony into some kind of PR stunt to dismiss those divorce rumors and prove their marriage is A-OK. Now at least all coverage can focus on what is really important: the competing athletes and their stories and achievements.

Harry will remain in town until the 2025 Invictus Games, which is being split between Vancouver and Whistler, until it wraps on Feb. 16. Of course, a potential third reason for Meghan rushing home could be that she needs to prepare for the launch of hew new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which releases March 4.

