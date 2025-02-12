Kate Middleton apparently ‘unsettled’ by Prince Harry/Meghan Markle marriage rumors as she makes something ‘very clear’

In case you haven’t been updated on the latest royal tea (ha! royal-ty), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are supposedly once again enduring marital woes, but Kate Middleton is coming to the rescue! Well, at least from a distance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are constantly dogged by rumors that their relationship is on the rocks, though the rumor mill is buzzing after their recent solo outings. Among other tidbits, we’ve heard that Markle was disappointed when she learned of Harry’s wealth, that she once flirted with Harry’s brother, Prince William, and that the couple were in an “incredibly tough spot” amid the fallout from their response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

During all those woes, however, it’s Middleton who has expressed concern for the couple, according to a royal insider via Heat World. The Princess of Wales is said to be “very unsettled” by rumors of a marital rift, and has made it clear to Harry her door is always open” should their troubles worsen. While Middleton — who was once close pals with Markle and Harry before their bombshell royal exit — is apparently hesitant to intervene on account of how “sensitive and proud” Harry is of his marriage, she is nonetheless offering support.

“She gets no pleasure in seeing Meghan and Harry picked to pieces,” the insider said, adding that the situation is especially delicate given the involvement of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Of particular concern for Middleton, according to the insider, is a recent Vanity Fair article which detailed the rumors around the Sussexes’ marriage. “She’s heard there’s this growing perception the marriage may not be a particularly happy one right now and they’re effectively trapped together,” the insider said, adding that it “really upset[s] Kate.”

Given their history, however tumultuous, Middleton is still reportedly troubled by the “thought of Harry having to live a life he’s not happy in,” but the act of intervening in some way might prove too tricky. The Princess is reluctant to “meddle in Harry’s marriage,” according to the insider, so the best she can do “is hope the rumours aren’t true.” In the event that they are, Middleton will “be there for [Harry] if he ever does want to come to her for advice.”

Reports of the future Queen’s support for Harry seems to compete with other rumors surrounding the pair, like the recent speculation that Middleton was upset by Harry’s Rupert Murdoch lawsuit victory — if only because it delayed his return to the UK. Elsewhere, we’ve heard that the Princess was perturbed by Harry and Meghan’s release of a press statement about the Los Angeles wildfire on her birthday, and that she is planning a trip to the US but might not consider interacting with the couple.

Whatever gripes Middleton has with Harry seem to pale in comparison to those of her husband, who has reportedly set his sights on targeting his estranged brother for many years. What all of it amounts to is enough juicy behind-the-scenes drama to warrant another season of The Crown, especially with the arrival of a new member of the royal family, and the recent involvement of president Donald Trump. Whoever plays him in this hypothetical new season must have access to unending supplies of bronzer.

