‘A great step towards making peace’: Kate Middleton planning U.S. trip, but she’s not interested in ‘one-upping Meghan and Harry’

Kate Middleton is heading to the good ol’ U.S. of A. At least, that’s the plan. Following a devastating year for the Princess of Wales and her family, Kate seems determined to make the most of 2025. Princess Catherine has immediately hit the ground running this January with numerous public engagements as she recommits to her position as one of the most important and influential Royals around.

Given that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be feeling a tad threatened by the idea of Kate muscling in on their turf. And yet they apparently don’t have anything to worry about. Word has it that the princess’ intentions on traveling across the Atlantic are not to further the rivalry between the Waleses and the Sussexes but to, potentially, put it to bed for good.

William and Kate are making “significant moves” towards moving in on Harry and Meghan’s turf, but it’s for a good reason

As previously reported, Kate Middleton has set herself a lofty resolution this new year — to bring estranged siblings Prince William and Prince Harry together again. According to the latest Royal rumors, Kate believes the way to get the ball rolling on this brotherly reconcilliation is for she and her husband to head to America for a state visit.

“It’s still being discussed, but Kate is feeling a lot better and has said she’d love the chance to get over to America,” an insider told Closer Magazine. “She sees it as a rare chance to meet up with Harry and feels like it would be a great step towards making peace.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Royals making a state visit to the States in the near future, as reports have also claimed that King Charles is working on his own U.S. tour, as the Palace hopes to capitalize on President Trump’s fondness for the Royal Family. It sounds like Kate’s own American ambitions aren’t related to Trump, however. In addition to how it could help build bridges between the brothers, William and Kate are also allegedly keen to expand their charitable efforts.

“Although they haven’t announced anything yet, William and Kate have made significant moves towards launching their Royal Foundation charity in America. The details are hushhush

but, by all accounts, it’s something they’re working on pretty intensely,” Closer‘s source continued.

Harry and Meghan obviously operate their own U.S.-based charity in the form of the Archewell Foundation, so the Waleses looking to expand could be seen as a hostile action. However, Kate and William attempting to conquer America too is claimed to be entirely unrelated to the Sussexes and it is instead the fulfillment of the couple’s own business goals.

“Naturally people are speculating that this is all aimed at one-upping Meghan and Harry since they see America as their territory, but Kate and William are adamant that this is not the case,” it’s said. “Expanding the royal family’s charitable work on a more global scale, and into America, has long been talked about. This isn’t coming out of nowhere.”

Obviously, charity work shouldn’t be competitive, but William and Kate attempting to beat Harry and Meghan at their own game on their own turf still doesn’t seem like the smartest way to de-escalate tensions between King Charles’ two sons. On the other hand, Kate’s intentions to end the feud do seem genuine. For the sake of the fractured family, let’s hope her American dream can come true.

