Kate Middleton makes surprise return to cancer treatment hospital for an emotional reason in unannounced royal visit

Kate Middleton has made an impressive return to royal duties since wrapping up her cancer treatment last summer, with the Princess of Wales having a very busy second half of 2024 — a sharp contrast from the first half of the year, which saw her poor health submerged under awkward silence and endless conspiracy theories. Going into 2025, the princess seems to have two goals: to be even more active than she was last year and to be much more open with the public.

Case in point, Kate made an unexpected public appearance this Tuesday, Jan. 14 in what marks her very first solo outing — without her husband, Prince William, or her children — since her announcement last September that she had officially concluded her chemotherapy. Her choice of outing to signify the occasion couldn’t have been more fitting, as Kate returned to the cancer hospital which treated her in the first place.

Princess Kate makes first solo royal visit since illness to thank the hospital staff who treated her

Some images of Princess of Wales’ visit today to the hospital where she had her cancer treatment.

— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 14, 2025

Kate Middleton surprised the staff and patients at London’s Royal Marsden hospital this week when she dropped by to both greet those being treated and thank the doctors and nurses for helping her through her illness.

This was a notable moment for Kate in many ways. For starters, this marks the first time she has publicly confirmed where she underwent her treatment. As per The Times, the princess noted how she appreciated being able to enter through the front doors this time, as opposed to being smuggled in through a back entrance like before. “Actually, it’s quite nice,” she admitted, instead of going through a side door for “so many, quiet, private visits.”

In response to the surprise appearance, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

In addition, Kate’s visit coincides with the announcement that both she and Prince William have become joint patrons of the Royal Marsden, no doubt as an expression of gratitude for how well Kate’s treatment was handled. Dame Cally Palmer, the chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement:

“We are incredibly fortunate to receive royal patronage — it is inspiring for staff and patients and enables us to shine a light on the outstanding work our staff deliver every day for patients and their families.”

Kate met with various patients during her time in the hospital on Tuesday and opened up about her own experiences. “It’s really tough,” she said to one patient who was undergoing chemotherapy. “It’s such a shock.” The princess went on to share some advice she received from friends ahead of her own treatment. “Everyone said to me ‘please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference’,” she recalled, adding “when I came in everyone said ‘make sure you have all your warm things [clothes] on,’” due to the side effects.

At one point, Kate had an emotional encounter with one patient and their relatives, discussing the importance of self-care both for those suffering from cancer and their loved ones, during the process and afterward. “The treatments are really so different and so varied, it impacts families differently,” she opined. Offering some practical advice, Kate told the patient, “I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight.”

The fact that Kate undertook this visit alone may indicate that she is now back to her regular royal workload. However, palace aides confirmed to The Times that this isn’t strictly the case. Her medical guidance remains the same, and the princess intends to continue only gradually increasing her workload.

