Kate Middleton upset Prince Harry just won a major personal victory and a boat-load of cash for one selfish if sweet reason

Prince Harry faced a lot of turmoil last month, what with that “distressing” Vanity Fair article and all the backlash surrounding his and Meghan Markle’s LA fires aid, but January turned out OK for him in the end when he managed to close the month vindicated in the eyes of both the law and the press and eight figures richer to boot. The prince no doubt couldn’t have been happier at his victory, but it seems one formerly close family member wasn’t cracking a smile at the news.

Once upon a time, Kate Middleton was actually very close to her brother-in-law, with the duo enjoying a real sibling-like relationship before his marriage to Meghan strained Harry’s ties to the Royals. Still, you’d think she would be at least a tad pleased for him after his latest personal win, and yet it turns out that Kate is feeling pretty put-out about the whole thing. Even if there is a totally understandable reason for her disappointment.

Kate’s grand plans in tatters after Prince Harry’s lawsuit victory

Photo by Jeremy Selwyn-WPA Pool/Getty Images

January saw Harry finally conclude his contentious lawsuit with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers when the media company elected to settle outside of court by admitting culpability and handing the prince a hefty sum in damages — the exact figure has yet to be officially disclosed, but it’s believed to be over £10 million. While Harry was originally hoping to drag them through the mud in court, the prince still punched the air over this turn of events in a statement to the press, dubbing it a “monumental victory.”

Even so, sister-in-law Kate is reportedly feeling like she’s the one who’s lost out. According to what an “insider” source told Heat Magazine, the Princess of Wales has a vaguely selfish but ultimately very sweet reason for feeling this way. As per the source, Kate was excited for Harry to return to London, in order to appear in court, as she was looking to check in with him and maybe even touch base on the possibility of a family reunion.

“Kate was looking forward to seeing Harry in London,” the insider said. “She wanted to use that time to get a read on Harry’s state of mind these days, but that seems to be off the table now because he doesn’t need to come back to settle his case. It means the sit-down they were going to have is postponed indefinitely.”

We’ve heard before that Kate has made opening the door to a reconciliation between husband Prince William and his estranged brother number one on her to-do list for 2025, so broaching the topic with Harry when he was in the neighborhood could well have got the ball rolling. Now it might take William and Kate visiting the U.S. themselves to make it happen. With Harry continuing to pursue his own paths and achieve his own victories, however, it remains to be seen how open he would be to hearing Kate’s big pitch.

