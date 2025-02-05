‘Things are incredibly tough right now’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flee to A-lister pal’s private island after awful January

Life has not been kind to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lately, their reputation is at an all time low, especially after they were branded “disaster tourists” for trying to offer support to those affected by the LA fires. Luckily for them, they’re rich enough and have enough connections to be able to jet off to a luxury private island to forget about all their woes.

Speaking to Heat World, a supposed source close to the royal couple claims that Harry and Meghan are planning a holiday to the Bahamas to unload the stress that the beginning of 2025 has brought into their lives. Not only this, but the source claims the the getaway is also part of a bid to get their relationship back on track. There have long been rumors that the couple’s relationship is on the rocks, but the Sussexes like to keep their private lives very much a secret.

“Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure both personally and professionally, which has understandably taken its toll on their marriage. With their relationship under constant speculation, the latest damaging reports, their ongoing family drama and their Hollywood careers hanging by a thread, things are incredibly tough right now.”

There isn’t much evidence to prove Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce other than the claims made by body language experts. Depending on who you ask, you’ll either hear that the couple are mad for each other, or they’re practically divorced already. An exposé published by Vanity Fair back in January shared a claim from a source who said that someone from Meghan’s team was shopping around to publish a post-Harry divorce book.

Where are Harry and Meghan staying?

Filmmaker Tyler Perry, a close friend of the couple, has reportedly allowed them to stay in his private property in the Bahamas and encouraged them to take the time necessary to “reconnect and repair”. Perry has been a close friend to the Sussexes for many years now, when they first moved to California after leaving the royal family back in 2020 the filmmaker offered his mansion for them to stay in until they found their own place.

Perry also insisted they needed time away from “everyone, even the kids.” Meghan apparently agreed and so just her and Harry will be flying out next month while their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, will stay with Meghan’s mother and the nannies at their Montecito home.

The source claims that Meghan and Harry were left devastated by the public backlash they faced, but perhaps they’d be happier just appreciating what they do have. Most people don’t even have the choice to simply jet off on holiday after a tough month. At least they’re not in Prince Andrew’s shoes, hated by the public (deservedly so) and too afraid to take a plane anywhere outside the UK lest he be arrested by the FBI. Someone else always has it harder I suppose.

