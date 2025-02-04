‘He is terrified’: Prince Andrew too scared to travel back to the U.S. as he fears imminent arrest

Sources close to Prince Andrew claim that he is frightened of visiting the U.S. again for fear of being arrested due to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

So far Andrew has managed to escape relatively unscathed from the fallout of the Epstein case. It’s well known that the prince was good friends with the notorious sex-offender prior to his arrest, and many have since suspected that Andrew may have known more about Epstein’s illicit activities than he’s letting on. Despite this, he has, so far, not been interviewed by investigators and has refused to cooperate.

For a while Andrew found himself in the middle of a storm; he was bombarded with accusations, and his disastrous BBC interview certainly didn’t help to clear his name. The noise surrounding Andrew’s involvement did die down eventually, although he has been ostracized from the Royal Family, and he’s still referred to as a “nonce” by most in the U.K.

Andrew is still scared of being arrested

Ever since the allegations were made against him, Andrew has reportedly been afraid to return to the States for fear that he would be arrested upon landing. Speaking to The Sun, a close friend of his claimed that Andrew was “terrified” of facing civil action or being subpoenaed, saying “he used to be Air Miles Andy but he’ll never risk going to America again.” According to his pal, Andrew has hardly been abroad at all since his connection to Epstein became a major talking point.

“Since the whole thing blew up, he’s only been to Bahrain, where he has friends. There hasn’t been a single golf trip to Spain or holiday abroad.”

It sounds like Andrew’s become a bit of a shut-in, although it is curious that he’s so frightened of being questioned by the FBI, especially if, as he claims, he has nothing to hide.

This all comes amid renewed calls for the FBI to look into his connections to Epstein. Andrew might have thought he was in the clear for the most part but the new head of the FBI, Kash Patel, recently announced that the FBI is ready to investigate individuals who had been previously linked to Epstein. Another source spoke to The Sun claiming that Patel should release all files on Andrew immediately, as he was a close associate.

Recently, new emails have emerged which also purport to show communications between Andrew and Epstein, with the prince writing “We’ll play some more soon.” These emails were sent two months after Andrew claimed he had cut contact with the New York financier. The source wants Andrew to face justice — and they aren’t the only one.

A lawyer for victims of Epstein, Spencer Kuvin stated that “the British Monarchy should be embarrassed,” and that the public should not be expected to subsidize this man. Whether anything comes of these fresh calls for an FBI investigation or not remain to be seen, but it does look like many have already made up their minds about Andrew.

