Here’s the jaw-dropping amount Prince Harry will receive from Rupert Murdoch after court case settlement goes his way

In a shocking development, Prince Harry has managed to settle his ongoing legal case with Rupert Murdoch’s NewsGroup Newspapers out of court, with the tabloid media corporation admitting “unlawful” activity and invading the private life of both the prince and his late mother, Princess Diana. The settlement is not just a personal and moral win for Harry, but also — it turns out — a huge financial one, too.

Although Newsgroup, aka News UK, stopped short of owning up to any criminal activity, the company behind The Sun admitted in a public statement to being guilty of “phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information” that constituted a “serious intrusion” into Harry and the late princess’ privacy. The Duke of Sussex has himself described Newsgroup’s sharp turnaround as a “monumental victory.”

The prince’s own statement to the press noted, “This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them.”

All those other claimants may now be vindicated, but it’s Harry who is the one to reap the rewards of News UK finally tucking its tail between its legs. According to further information, this settlement will see the royal take home an eye-watering sum for his troubles.

How much is Prince Harry set to receive from Newsgroup court case settlement?

Officially, all that’s been said about the size of Harry’s settlement with News UK is that it is “substantial.” Meanwhile, reports are claiming that it’s definitely an eight-figure sum. Given the private nature of settlements such as this, neither party is likely to publicly disclose the actual amount, but one source may have revealed just how hefty the prince’s payday really is.

ITV’s Royal correspondent Chris Ship took to X in the wake of the big news, to share some enlightening info from his own informant. “The damages awarded by NGN to Prince Harry are between £10 and £20 million, according to a well-placed source,” Ship told his followers. The journalist went on to stress, however, that “this was not about the money for Harry. He wanted The Sun to admit unlawful activity.”

Well, Harry sure did that, but it probably doesn’t hurt that he got an extra £10 million (circa $12 million) or two to add to his piggy bank to boot. Even for the spawn of a king like the duke, this is still an insane amount of moolah. In early 2024, he was estimated to have a net worth of around $46 million. By the end of the year, this had risen to around $60 million — following a chunky inheritance from the late Queen Mother, his great-grandmother, that he came into when he turned 40 last September. Now his personal wealth has increased again by a whole quarter.

Clearly, Newsgroup was willing to pay whatever to avoid the ugly ramifications of this case being dragged into court. While the prince had once been determined to get the case in front of a judge, it seems he ultimately decided the public admittance of wrongdoing, the long-awaited vindication on his mother’s behalf, and the fat sack of cash was enough of a result.

