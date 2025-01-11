Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helping California fires victims turns Kate Middleton into a ‘fragile, selfish mess’

Kate Middleton is set to be the future queen of England, she is the Princess of Wales, and she is worth millions, and yet, somehow, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry doing their bit to help those affected by the California wildfires have undermined her authority and dignity.

Recommended Videos

The world and those doubtful of the Sussex’s motive can grumble that their actions are just to amp up their image, pretend to be kind, or forcibly represent themselves as royals. However, nothing can change the fact that Meghan and Harry are doing a lot more than many of the celebrities and elites in California in aiding the victims of the fire.

The couple, residing in Montecito, have thrown open their house to those displaced/forced to evacuate by the fires, are sharing valuable sources online with those in need, making donations, and have even joined the relief efforts in Pasadena, California. But evidently, the duo were at fault when they focused on their Netflix career after passionately talking about indulging in more humanitarian missions and they are still committing grave crimes even as they do exactly what they wished they wanted to do with the freedom of being non-working royals.

Their major, Earth-stopping mistake? Meghan and Harry released their statement on the raging wildfires and addressed those affected by it, which coincided with Kate Middleton’s birthday. Yep, die-hard and frankly unhinged fans of the Princess of Wales smoothly set aside the heartfelt work the Duke and Duchess are doing in favor of fixating on the date of their message, insinuating that they deliberately chose the day.

Sounds an awful lot like the MAGA blaming the Democrats for “controlling the weather” and practically sidelining those who lost their homes and lives in the wildfires in favor of dissing anchor David Muir’s live reporting of the disaster. Where is the empathy? How can anyone focus on anything beyond fervently hoping for the safety of those who have watched their homes, and their lives burned to the ground?

If you see Harry and Meghan helping others and you can't praise them or stfu, the problem comes from you. You don't have to tweet, make a YouTube video, make a Facebook post, you can shut your big mouth and sit that one out, instead of making a fool of yourself. pic.twitter.com/xurm6aNlOG — the blue (@thebluestshade) January 10, 2025

But while a few might be running low on sanity and logic, there are always plenty to loan them some brain cells.

Some of you require serious help. Wdym Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are trying to get attention/steal the spotlight from Kate Middleton’s birthday by *checks notes* releasing a statement on the Wildfires with links to resources?! Do you think they control fire now?! I’m tired. pic.twitter.com/ElIYNgwdvb — Your Thick Big Sis (@yourthickbigsis) January 9, 2025

Humanitarians Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California with their children, which is devastated by wildfires, if the Sussexes posting information about how to help those affected overshadows Kate’s birthday, then Kate is a fragile, selfish mess. #HarryandMeghan #Sussexes pic.twitter.com/1oX9Svwi7z — Carmella (@Sussex5525) January 9, 2025

And frankly, doesn’t Kate Middleton have a life of her own? She is back to her duties after undergoing extensive cancer treatment, probably has too many pending tasks to get to, and has a family that adores her. Most importantly, she has an image that she has to maintain where she looks like she is unfazed and has everything under control no matter what, even though common folks like you and me would probably crumble and fall apart after being diagnosed with cancer and having to face a mountain of not-so-flattering gossips that mercilessly tear apart our life.

I don’t know about her legion of loyal fans, but I am hoping Kate doesn’t have an ego shallow enough that Meghan and Harry’s moving message to California fire victims will shatter it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy