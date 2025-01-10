‘A safe haven’: Harry and Meghan throw open the doors of their mansion to evacuees fleeing the Los Angeles fires

The Palisades fires in Los Angeles, California continue to wreak havoc and destruction, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are here to help. After an urgent plea for the community to help each other, the famous couple is putting their money where their mouths are and apparently inviting people into their home.

The couple, who have a $30 million mansion in Montecito in Santa Barbara County (which has so far been untouched by the blazes despite being in a high-warning area), have opened the doors to friends who haven’t been as fortunate.

Friends of the royals who’ve been forced to evacuate are welcome, according to reports. Prince Harry and Markle have also reportedly donated a number of supplies to the relief effort, including things like kid’s items, clothing and other essentials to people in need.

The couple is ready for anything. If the fires do get close, they’re prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Their security team is ready to whisk away the couple and their two children, five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet, if that’s what needs to be done.

One neighbor told The Mirror that “It’s not chaos here yet but the fire is moving fast and we are not taking any chances.” Harry and Markle and everyone in their neighborhood were given emergency survival kits replete with ice, water, safety instructions in the form of pamphlets, flashlights, fire protection equipment and a solar charger.

This follows the couple’s message on their website that recommended a number of things for people in need to do, and who to reach out to for relief during the troubling times in LA.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” their joint statement on Sussex.com said. “A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

They pleaded for anyone with a “safe haven” to use it to help friends, loved ones, pets and the elderly. “Some families and people have been left with nothing,” they said. “Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

Whether or not the family will have to evacuate remains to be seen. Their home is in an area that could experience power outages, either for safety or emergency purposes. So far, the nearest fire risk to Montecito was in Malibu, about 70 miles away.

Los Angeles has been in a state of emergency ever since a thought-to-be-contained fire in a 10-acre area on Tuesday mushroomed into an inferno affecting 27,000 acres by Wednesday. Dry conditions in the area, along with powerful winds, have fed the blaze and helped its growth.

Somewhere between five and 10 people have perished in the fire so far and an estimated 150,000 people had no choice but to leave their homes. The worst hit neighborhoods include Sylmar, Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, where a number of very famous Hollywood stars live.











