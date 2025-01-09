Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make urgent plea to the public as they face threat of evacuation from Los Angeles home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posted a rare personal message on their website amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that are spreading throughout the city this week.

The Palisades Fire, as it’s commonly been dubbed, has left destruction in its wake as the inferno has grown to consume whole neighborhoods, from the Pacific Palisades to Pasadena and Altadena. As the fire spreads, other nearby neighborhoods are being prepared for possible evacuations. This includes Montecito, the affluent town the Duke and Duchess of Sussex call home.

With the devastation close to reaching their doorstep, the royal couple have shared a very important message as they plead with those in the community to take action.

Harry and Meghan post plea to the people of Los Angeles as they face “high fire risk”

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have made a rare update to their official website as they plead with local L.A. residents to do their best to help out those in need in their communities during this traumatic time.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life,” their statement on Sussex.com reads. “A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

The Sussexes encouraged readers to reach out to World Central Kitchen, a charitable partner of the duo’s Archewell Foundation, which is offering meals to both victims of the fires and first responders. They also shared relevant links to such organizations as CAL FIRE, the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Animal Welfare Foundation.

Their message continues, “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.” They also urged, “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

Harry and Meghan — along with their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) — may well have to evacuate their own home as their c. $30 million mansion is located in Santa Barbara County, one of the areas that have been placed on the “high fire risk” list as the wildfires continue. Local electrical companies have warned residents that the power to their homes may be shut down.

Five are known to have died in the Palisades Fire so far, with the number of structures that have been burned down soaring into the thousands. Harry and Meghan have been among the lucky ones of L.A.’s rich and famous residents so far, as an ever-growing list of celebrities have lost their houses in the destruction (including Mark Hamill, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Paris Hilton, and many others).

