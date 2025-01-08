Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s accents revealed as Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse at Sussex family

Meghan Markle posted a rare glimpse at her adorable kids, Archie and Lilibet, on her new Instagram account. After reviving her social media presence for the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, we’re getting insights into Meghan’s lifestyle in her own words for the first time in a while.

In a video montage commemorating the family’s recently passed beagle, Guy, Archie’s voice can be heard at several points throughout, revealing a hint of an American accent. Which makes sense, given he and his sister have spent most of their lives in Montecito, California. We only wish the circumstances of the post were better, but it’s clear both parents and kids loved this little dog.

Markle adopted Guy in 2015 from a rescue center in Canada. His journey to a better life began in a kill shelter in Kentucky, where he had only days left to live. Meghan explained she was immediately enamored with him, naming him Guy after hearing shelter staff call him “the little guy.”

He was by her side through all her big moments, including her stint on Suits, her engagement to Prince Harry, and the birth of her children. Meghan described him as, “the best guy any girl could have asked for.” She also thanked the veterinarians who cared for Guy over the years as his health began deteriorating.

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know,” she said, accompanying lots of short videos and images of Guy living his best life at the family’s side, even being walked by a very small Archie in one of them.

She admitted she’s been doing some shower crying (we’ve all been there, girl) and that we’ll have the chance to fall in love with him when he makes an appearance in With Love, Meghan, trotting about the kitchen as she prepares food for celebrity guests.

The series is a lifestyle documentary that reveals the Duchess of Sussux’s “tips and tricks” on cooking, homemaking, and hosting. “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old,” explained Netflix.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she wrote on Jan. 3, 2025, when the trailer was released. “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun!” The celebratory post marked her return to the social media platform after seven years away from it.

Archie and Lilibet are not expected to be shown to any great extent, likely in an effort to protect their privacy. Harry, however, was seen for a quick moment in the trailer. Of course, we’ll be far too busy staring tearily-eyed at Guy to notice.

