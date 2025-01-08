‘Cried too many tears’: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mourn death of beloved family member

Meghan Markle started the year on a happy note as she announced her return to Instagram and teased the upcoming release of her Netflix cooking show. Sadly, her third post tells of her family’s heartache as they mourn the death of her beloved rescue dog Guy.

The beagle had been with the Duchess of Sussex for over 15 years after she adopted him from a rescue group in Canada in 2015, where she had been filming Suits. The dog had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky prior and given a few days to live.

Can we take a moment to appreciate how Harry made sure to include Guy, Meghan's dog, in the proposal? For any animal lover, your partner sharing the same passion/care for animals, is key. pic.twitter.com/ucmbCqvIoH — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) December 9, 2022

Guy had been with the Duchess of Sussex through her ups and downs and has been part of life-changing moments, including when Harry proposed marriage and when she became a mother. He had been there “for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort,” as Meghan shared, along with a moving video tribute showcasing the family’s wonderful moments with him over the years.

“In Memory of Guy,” she titled the post and looked back on their first meeting when she “swooped him up….and fell in love.” She shared: “They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

Meghan admitted that she has “cried too many tears to count,” since his death, “the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there.”

One scene from the video shows Harry and Meghan as they sit on a floor cradling Guy. There’s also a shot of the beagle sweetly touching nose with the Duke, of the couple’s son Prince Archie, 5, walking him on a leash with Harry, and the family riding in a car and Archie asking if Guy would fall in the car and Meghan assures him he won’t because she’s holding him. The reel ends with Meghan, Archie, and his little sister Princess Lilibet, 3, adorably singing, “We love you Guy, oh yes we do…”

Guy was Meghan’s guardian angel, he has seen her through it all . Even the period when they tried to Princess Diana her . That Dog has held on till Meghan and her family were settled and happy . pic.twitter.com/CUhSzDPUEm — Claire (@claireXanda) January 8, 2025

Guy also appeared in the trailer for the Duchess’ Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan at the end of the video, snoring. “Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too, ” she shared.

Ha ha, I could have guessed that Guy the doggo wouldn’t be far from his human mum.😍🤣💞#WithLoveMeghan#MeghanOnNetflix #HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/4TebJmI9Pv — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 2, 2025

Meghan concluded her message: “Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know.” She also included the hashtag #adoptdontshop.

My heart hurts for Meghan and her little family. We fell in love with Guy through her journey of doing life with him and what a journey it was. 🥺🥺😭

Dogs fulfill the heart and soul like nothing else.

Rest easy Guy.💔🐾🌈 pic.twitter.com/eetsxiyySr — ~A~🧋🥑🌙 (@acfenny) January 7, 2025

Over at X, fans also mourned the death of the Duchess’s constant companion all these years. One shared: “Sending Princess Meghan and her fam love and light. So hard losing a fur baby and this sweet loyal dog was by her side all these years.” Another wrote: “Guy have been through all the ups and downs with Harry and Meghan but at least he got to spend his last days in happiness and peace with his beautiful family.”

It’s unclear why and when Guy passed away, but it’s possibly due to old age. Fans will get to see the beloved beagle one last time when With Love, Meghan streams on Netflix on Jan. 15.

