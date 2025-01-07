Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show already dealt an awkward blow after accidental Instagram ban

On paper, you’d think a Meghan Markle cookery show would be just about the most innocuous and least offensive series Netflix could make. And yet apparently that’s not the case. Duchess of Sussex dissenters have hit back at the apparently harmless upcoming lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which will follow the former actress as she entertains her family and friends with fine food from her home in Montecito, California.

Fellow Meghan, ex-The View host Meghan McCain, is one of those who has hit back at the duchess’ decision to release such a glossy look at the lives of the rich and famous at a time of such upheaval and turmoil in the U.S. Meanwhile, other negative nancies are predicting this will be another bomb from Harry and Meghan, swiftly following the prince’s POLO sports docuseries which just dropped on streaming in December (to little fanfare and poor reviews).

Whether With Love, Meghan will do any better remains to be seen, but it’s already facing an embarrassing setback after an unfortunate Instagram ban.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show gets banned from Instagram after social media backlash

Screengrab from With Love, Meghan via Netflix on YouTube

The duchess’ new show might be called With Love, Meghan, but it seems too much hate briefly landed the show’s hashtag in trouble on Instagram. Meghan fans kicked up a storm when they noticed that the #WishLoveMeghan hashtag on the app had been restricted due to “sensitive content” warnings.

As per Hello! Magazine, upon receiving a flurry of complaints, Instagram subsequently revealed that the restriction had been made in “error” and has now been fixed. That said, it sounds like there was some kind of logic to the ban and it may have occurred due to the amount of hateful language being used by Meghan’s trolls in conjunction with the hashtag.

“We blocked people’s ability to search for terms related to potential child safety risks. In this case, the search term #WithLoveMeghan was restricted in error and has now been corrected,” the company stated.

This is an awkward bump in the road for Meghan as she makes her own grand comeback to the social media sphere. On New Year’s Day, the duchess finally launched a personal Instagram account for the first time in five years, kicking off her reclaimed social media presence by sharing a video of herself frolicking on a beach, as filmed by husband Prince Harry. Although you can bet that this still fueled those rumors that the couple are getting a divorce (or even already have done). The account has already amassed 1.4 million followers, at the time of writing.

For those who support the Sussexes, With Love, Meghan looks to be the wholesome slice of Harry and Meghan content that Polo fell short of being. As well as showcasing moments of the couple enjoying domestic happiness, various A-lister pals of the couple will feature in the eight-part series, including comedian and actress Mindy Kaling. All episodes are set to land on Netflix later this month on Jan. 15.

