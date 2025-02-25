Meghan Markle’s reps weigh in on rumors they’ve dropped her as a client because she’s ‘too difficult’

Meghan Markle‘s talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, has addressed the rumors that it had dropped the Duchess of Sussex because of her “difficult” behavior.

Recommended Videos

On Monday, an industry insider told Page Six that WME found Markle “too demanding” and “difficult to work with,” but the agency is now denying the reports. “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell,” said the agency in a statement provided by a rep to the outlet.

The professional relationship began in April 2023, with WME taking on both Markle and the content production division of her and Prince Harry’s company, Archewell. By January 2024, however, it’s believed to have soured, with sources telling Page Six that CEO Ari Emanuel was “done” with Markle after she had an outburst over a meeting. She “expected decks and plans,” says the source.

The insider also claims the 43-year-old has not met with Emanuel since and has, instead, communicated solely with her assigned agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, who also represent Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Markle’s close friend Serena Williams, respectively.

WME likely had their hands full after Markle’s public image took a massive hit in September in light of a scathing report by The Hollywood Reporter. It contained bullying accusations from former employees, including one who said the actress was “terrible,” as she would “belittle” people and refuse advice. But those were not the first accusations of their kind.

In 2021, emails from 2018 leaked where Jason Knauf, a senior royal aide working as a communications secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the time, alleged Markle had bullied two personal assistants “out of the household.” The Buckingham Palace launched an internal investigation but never disclosed its findings. The leak is back in headlines now after Knauf gave an interview to 60 Minutes Australia where he said he “wouldn’t change anything.”

Still, when January 2025 rolled around, the duchess made a comeback to social media, in tandem with the announcement of a new Netflix reality show, With Love, Meghan, focused solely on her personal passions and projects, and a new lifestyle brand. The latter, initially meant to be called American Riviera Orchard, was recently rebranded as As Ever after a failed trademark attempt, per The Independent.

In an Instagram video, Meghan doesn’t mention the trademark issues, instead claiming that the original brand name “limited [her] to things that were just manufacterted and grown in the [Santa Barbara] area.”

With all of these career developments and constant bullying allegations spoiling the polished girl next door image Meghan has been trying to convey through social media, it’s no wonder her publicists’ lives have been stressful recently. The Sussexes have maintained that there’s no truth to the accusations and remain a tight unit in the face of scrutiny — at least in appearance.

After a delay prompted by the Los Angeles wildfires, With Love, Meghan is finally premiering on Netflix next week, Mar. 4. The show will feature multiple guest stars, including famous chefs and the duchess’ close friends who will “roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same,” according to the official plot description.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy