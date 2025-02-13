Prince Harry puts Meghan Markle on the spot as he makes cheeky joke about her on stage in front of hundreds

Making an appearance at a welcoming ceremony for the Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada, Prince Harry seemed to be in relatively high spirits, all things considered. The prince even made a lighthearted joke promising that his wife, Meghan Markle, would sing a song for the huge crowd.

The couple’s joint appearance marks a shift in the “professional separation” PR strategy we saw them trying out last year. Now Harry and Meghan are hoping to project a more unified image and their appearance together at the Invictus Games in Canada seems to be a step in the right direction, as the couple appeared much happier in front of the cameras, laughing and joking despite the negative press which hit them particularly hard last month.

The evening started with an impromptu performance from Canada’s own Michael Bublé, who sang one of his most popular hits, “Feeling Good” before introducing the prince who is a close friend of his. Harry gave a speech, after which he was joined on stage by Meghan, whom he introduced with a cheeky joke, “Now she’s going to sing!” Of course, Meghan did not sing but she did provide some much-needed support for her husband.

Harry and Meghan are putting on a brave face

The couple’s appearance comes shortly after disparaging comments made by President Donald Trump who once again commented on Harry’s citizenship status while also firing a few extra shots at Meghan in particular. The Sussexes also found themselves in the middle of a PR nightmare in January after the public backlash to their LA wildfire response and to top it all off Vanity Fair released a rather damaging exposé on the behind-the-scenes drama in their lives. Despite this, the couple appeared content and unbothered by the media and the haters.

Body language expert, Judi James, commented on Meghan’s affectionate gestures toward Harry, noting how Meghan was “Clutching his arm and leaning her head against his shoulder in a romantic, date-night pose or reaching her hand out to caress his neck in a gesture of more maternal-looking pride as he is mentioned from the stage.”

As for Harry, his appearances at the games so far have expressed a strong level of confidence. At the welcoming ceremony on Saturday the Prince’s words seemed to be directly calling out Trump.

“At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody—the way you carry yourselves—not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day… your courage, your resilience, your humanity…illuminate a path forward for us all.”

But his more goofy nature certainly shone through at points, with the aforementioned joke about Meghan Singing being an example of the Prince’s humor. Altogether the couple have shown over the weekend that they are stronger and perhaps happier than ever.

