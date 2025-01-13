Meghan Markle’s ‘tribute to the beauty of Southern California’ mercifully delayed by Netflix after beauty replaced by smoldering hellscape

When Netflix signed their £100 million deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle we doubt they expected they’d get a documentary about polo (that doesn’t feature Harry or Meghan) and a cooking show. But, despite Markle not being previously noted for her culinary talents, the trailer for With Love, Meghan certainly ignited a lot of discussion.

Recommended Videos

Royal watchers saw the show as Markle potentially extending an “olive branch” to Kate Middleton and Meghan McCain decried the idea and execution as “utterly tone deaf.” Meanwhile Royal insiders claim the Royal Family is eager for the show to be a hit, if only so the couple won’t need to “exploit their royal connections again.”

Unfortunately for Meghan and Netflix, events have now overtaken them. As per its logline, the show is intended as “a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California,” a locale which, as of writing, is somewhat less of a paradise than it was a month ago. The LA wildfires have torn through tens of thousands of homes, leaving entire neighborhoods devastated and making communities homeless overnight. So, as far as vibe checks go, a show in which a fabulously rich woman swans about her luxurious (and unburned) California home showing us peons how to chop vegetables doesn’t pass muster.

All of which is why Netflix and Markle have slammed the brakes on With Love, Meghan and pushed it back to Mar. 4. The announcement was made by Netflix’s Tudum, who say the delay was at Markle’s explicit request and is directly linked to the wildfires. As Markle said:

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”

This is at least in line with Harry and Meghan’s reaction to the fires over the last week. Their home in Montecito is safe (for now), so they opened their doors to evacuated family and friends and have been visible in disaster relief efforts, and have used their considerable stardom to fundraise for charitable causes connected to the fires.

It should be underlined that Montecito is by no means a safe haven. Winds are expected to pick up once again over the coming week, potentially spreading yet more burning embers far and wide across the region. Harry and Meghan’s neighborhood is in a “high-risk area,” already facing a potential evacuation order and the pair have rapidly drawn up contingency plans to get their children to safety should the flames come their way.

It’s very possible that by the time With Love, Meghan airs the home depicted in the show will be a smoking pile of ashes and burnt bricks, giving the show a rather depressing atmosphere. For now, all the Sussexes can do is nervously watch and wait. The flames don’t care how aristocratic the blood in your veins is or how powerful the family you’ve married into are. At least the Sussexes would be able to rebuild and move on, unlike those sifting through the ashes of their home for family heirlooms while struggling to figure out how to move forward without insurance.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy