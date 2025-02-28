Meghan Markle building Avengers-like group of A-lister friends as she rebuilds reputation amid storm of criticism

Meghan Markle is currently sitting in her Montecito home wearing an eyepatch and chomping on a fat cigar. The chips are down: Netflix boss Reed Hasting’s calls are getting ever more desperate, advance word on With Love, Meghan isn’t great, as usual Harry is being no help whatsoever, and every move she makes is interpreted in the most negative light possible. Staring moodily out of the window, she exhales a blueish cloud of cigar smoke and mutters “I gotta get a crew together…”

Okay fine. Markle almost certainly isn’t wearing an eyepatch, and a stogie doesn’t fit with the whole wellness lifestyle vibe she’s trying to cultivate, but — at least according to “a source” who spoke to Life&Style magazine — she really is trying to form an Avengers-style celebrity superteam.

They claim that Markle has realized her bridges in the United Kingdom are so thoroughly burnt that she needs to form a new power base of her own. Members of SoCal’s Mightiest Heroes apparently include Billie Eilish, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Behati Prinsloos, Traci James, Brian Robbins, and (of course) Oprah Winfrey. Future candidates Meghan is eyeing up include Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba.

Meghan Markle reached out to Billie Eilish after a young woman told her that she had lost her Billie merch during the wildfire.



This little nice gesture will trigger the weirdos. pic.twitter.com/2h51VBhCyu — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 5, 2025

The magazine’s source insists that Meghan isn’t “social climbing” — although, to be fair, after you’ve married into royalty and become a princess it would seem there’d be very little society left to climb. No, this is Meghan “finding real friends she can rely on,” making organic connections through other acquaintances and slowly building her own network to fall back on.

So, what’s this special club going to do? Well, we doubt they’d be much use in a Chitauri invasion scenario or if a space tyrant was planning to wipe out half of all life on Earth (that said, we’re sure Oprah could pitch in in those situations). The core idea seems to be that Markle is going to encourage her friends to be more philanthropic (like encouraging them to donate to L.A. fire relief) and help coordinate those donations in a useful way.

This new friendship circle should theoretically give Meghan a lot of soft power in Hollywood. For example, Brian Robbins is the head of Paramount, can make things happen in Tinseltown, and can likely put out feelers to practically anyone in the entertainment industry without having to deal with a morass of agents not returning calls.

Ultimately, the main purpose of this new celebrity supergroup seems to be to cement Markle into the firmament of the California A-lister galaxy. Despite her pre-Harry success in Suits and marrying into royalty, she’s still something of an outsider without a clear role to achieve. Now, with her SoCal “Avengers” she at least has some muscle behind her to let her realize whatever philanthropic plans she wants with little resistance.

As to whether it’ll work? Well, if there’s a problem that Katy Perry and Adam Levine can’t solve I’d like to see it! First stop, rebuilding Los Angeles. Next steps? Peace in the Middle East, solving world hunger, and a cure for cancer? Let’s get Billie Eilish on the case!

