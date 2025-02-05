Meghan Markle teams up with Billie Eilish to make a LA fires victim’s day but gets branded ‘tone deaf and classless’

Meghan Markle just can’t catch a break. If she so much as sneezed, her haters would lay into her for proving how selfish she is by spreading germs. The first month of 2025 saw the Duchess of Sussex face more bad press than most celebrities do in a full year, from that scathing Vanity Fair exposé to the criticism Harry and Meghan faced over their efforts to aid the victims of the LA fires.

Even though you know their enemies would’ve hounded them for doing nothing if they had just stayed at home, the Sussexes’ efforts to do their bit to help out those who’ve had their lives devastated by the fires have earned them a lot of flak — including the now infamous “disaster tourists” nickname. Nevertheless, Meghan’s not letting that stop her as she’s shared a new Instagram video in which she reveals the sweet present she procured for a Billie Eilish fan whose house got burned down. Nobody could get mad at her for that, right? Oh, you’d be surprised…

“Look at MEEEEEE!!!!”: Meghan Markle put on blast for… getting a kid some free Billie Eilish swag?

In the latest post to her newly minted Instagram account, Meghan films herself receiving an exciting parcel. She reveals that, a few weeks ago, she and Harry spoke to an Altadena mom whose family lost their home, but the woman admitted that her 15-year-old daughter was most distraught over the fact she had lost her beloved Billie Eilish concert shirt. Meghan explained that she had wanted to do something for this girl, so she had reached out to Eilish’s camp. The result: a box of swag to send to the young fan.

While Meghan smartly turned the comments off on her post, those on X weighed in on her kind actions. Some were excited by Meghan and Billie teaming up like this — “All my stanning dreams coming true at once. I adore both of them,” gushed one user — while others were cynical enough to know what would happen next. “This little nice gesture will trigger the weirdos,” someone predicted, with extreme accuracy.

Sure enough, many hit back at Meghan’s choice to share what she did for this Billie Eilish fan rather than keeping it private. “It just screams: Look at MEEEEEE!!!! Meghan to the rescue,” one criticized. “@billieeilish ‘s team got used bad. So happy Meghan bragged about her ‘goodwill’ before she passed it on to the fan.” OG Meghan hater, The Sun‘s former celebrity correspondent Dan Wooton, branded the video as “boastful,” adding, “The most tone deaf and classless celebrity on the planet. I’m cringing for her.”

Another viral reaction reads, “Meghan Markle made a whole IG post just to brag about sending a voice note to get a Billie Eilish T-shirt for 15 yrs old girl—like she just solved world hunger. Imagine if she donated $5 million like other celebrities; she’d probably demand a global holiday in her honor. The desperation is unreal.”

Could Meghan have just sent along the swag without letting the world know about it? Well, yes, but equally it’s hard to blame her for wanting to put some positive, wholesome content out there when she and her husband have been drowning in negative headlines recently. Unfortunately, Meghan could’ve announced that she’s found the cure for cancer in this video and people would’ve complained that she’s trying to steal the spotlight from Kate Middleton!

