‘Hollywood is done’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after powerful enemy takes a ‘wrecking ball’ to their reputation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been trying to make it on their own in California for five years now, but despite the numerous opportunities and contracts they’ve signed they have very little to show for those five years and now it’s starting to look like time is up.

To be honest, the couple never fully escaped the shadow cast by the aftermath of their royal exit. It certainly didn’t help that Harry and Meghan very publicly aired the royal family’s dirty laundry for the whole world to see on numerous occasions. While there were a fair few sympathizers for Harry and Meghan, many thought that abruptly leaving the family and then stirring the pot with incendiary statements wasn’t a good look for the pair.

In the years since, any support the Sussexes had has waned to the point that they’re practically out the door already. The couple tried to make a name for themselves in Hollywood but never seemed to get that far, and now, it seems that their dream may be well and truly gone for good.

Harry, Meghan and the Vanity Fair exposé

Recently, a scathing exposé published by Vanity Fair essentially compiled a long list of all the reasons Harry and Meghan aren’t well-liked in the US or the UK. It examined everything Harry and Meghan had done since ditching the royal family and moving to Montecito and boy, it must have stung them to read it.

I was SO afraid the #VanityFair cover story on #HarryandMeghan was going to be another ass kissing puff piece but NO! They’re getting down and factual about how #MeghanMarkle treats her staff and people around her. The Harkles are finished-she’s behaved too horribly, it’s who she… pic.twitter.com/QCiXmkEivw — Princess CarParkle (@unreMARKLEble) January 17, 2025

The article really didn’t hold back, publishing statements from supposed sources that made all sorts of reputation-wrecking claims. In some cases, months old, and even years old drama, like the Meghan Markle bullying claims, were brought back into the spotlight. The couple’s unsuccessful business ventures such as their Spotify podcast deal were also mentioned.

While the Sussexes have put up with constant criticism from all sorts of publications over the years, this one is different. Speaking to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield on the Recollections May Vary podcast, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan stated that “This cover story has a lot of teeth which is something most publications no longer have.”

Vanity Fair is a well-respected and very influential magazine, until now, it had only been the bitter British press and a few US outlets reporting on the Sussexes. This damning exposé definitely hit them a lot harder than the usual stories that Harry and Meghan are used to seeing. Reportedly it left them feeling “upset and bruised.”

Despite trying to separate themselves from the royal family, it seems that Hollywood and the public really don’t have much of an interest in Meghan and Harry outside of all that drama. Their recent Netflix shows have been flops, with Meghan’s cooking show looking set to continue the downward trend. The Vanity Fair article may have been the final nail in the coffin, but let’s face it their Hollywood careers were over before they even really started, Vanity Fair simply held up a mirror to show them the reality of their situation.

