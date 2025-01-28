Meghan Markle faces ‘make or break’ moment as the ‘immense pressure’ she’s under is laid bare for all to see

The trials and tribulations of Meghan Markle are seemingly never ending as the Duchess of Sussex has failed time and time again to win over the general public. Now, it seems opinions of her are at an all-time low, which has reportedly left the former actor “under immense pressure.”

Meghan and Harry’s public image has never quite recovered from the fallout caused by their Royal exit, dubbed “Megxit” at the time, as many solely blamed the Suits star for a decision she and Harry ultimately made together. Make no mistake, Prince Harry has also also received a good portion of criticism from the press and the public, but Meghan has more often than not bore the brunt of it, being accused of controlling Harry, being a bully, and being attention-seeking among other things.

Things only got worse earlier this month, when Vanity Fair published an exposé detailing all sorts of shocking rumors regarding Meghan. Old accusations were also brought back to the forefront of the conversation, namely the allegations that she bullied staff. Sources claimed that she was “painful” to work with and that she was so cruel some of her ex-staff were left needing therapy after leaving the Sussex’s employ.

Meghan Markle’s deep struggle

Speaking to The Mirror US, media expert Michael Levine believes that the duchess will now be under immense pressure to prove the allegations wrong. At this point, her public image has taken a hit and Levine believes that this could be “make or break” for her.

“The article underscores the power of narrative and the importance of managing one’s public image. Whether fair or not, such scrutiny can profoundly impact personal and professional pursuits.”

While Meghan and her team have denied the accusations before, even having other former staff of hers defending her against the claims, it seems the rumor just won’t die. But the Vanity Fair piece didn’t stop there.

Other damning rumors were shared from supposedly close sources that indicated a divorce was possibly on the cards while Harry was painted almost as a recluse who prefers to stay at home. Needless to say, the existence of the Vanity Fair exposé has seemingly opened Meghan’s eyes to the reality of the situation – if she really wants the public to like her, it’s going to take a lot of work to spin the years of negative narratives into something more positive.

Meghan and Harry are already implementing some changes, particularly in their approach to public events. The couple are expected to ditch their “professional separation,” which had been the status quo for the past several months, and go back to attending events together once more. The Sussexes are also working with a new PR firm, likely in the hopes that a change in strategy could quell the onslaught of hate they receive on the daily.

