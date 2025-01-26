Meghan Markle ordered to turn to Taylor Swift to learn how to turn relentless ‘public backlash’ against her into ‘fuel’

While Meghan Markle prepares for her upcoming Netflix show debut, PR experts suggest an unexpected source of inspiration: Taylor Swift‘s masterclass in reputation management.

The Duchess of Sussex finds herself at a critical juncture in her public life, facing challenges on multiple fronts. Her ambitious lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, launched in March 2024 with plans to sell cooking utensils, makeup, and even pet food, has hit significant roadblocks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. As a result, seven months after the launch, the brand had only managed to distribute strawberry jam samples to 50 influencers and celebrity friends.

Her entertainment ventures haven’t fared much better. Her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, originally scheduled for January 2025, was postponed to March 4 due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Critics have already begun circling, with some dismissing it as a “cooking/entertaining/gardening vanity project” before it even airs. The show’s delay follows the earlier cancellation of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, adding to a growing list of setbacks in her media endeavors.

Even in her personal life, Meghan faces criticism from unexpected quarters. Montecito residents have expressed disappointment with her apparent disconnect from the local community. Her husband, Prince Harry, is occasionally spotted cycling around town. Neighbors report that Meghan rarely engages with the community and prefers socializing with Hollywood elites like Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

These challenges coincide with multiple workplace misconduct allegations. According to reports, a former Spotify colleague needed a “leave of absence after working on three episodes,” while “several others” allegedly required breaks from work or sought “long-term therapy” after collaborating with Meghan. While producer Jane Marie, who worked with the Sussexes on Archewell audio projects, has offered a contrasting perspective, the mounting controversies have created what PR experts describe as a watershed moment for Meghan’s public image.

How Taylor Swift’s PR strategy could help Meghan

Even while cosplaying as a humanitarian, Meghan Markle still manages to do that thing of always looking for someone more interesting or important in the room.

Seriously grim using the fire catastrophe in Los Angeles as a Netflix PR stunt. pic.twitter.com/BeqSLpB1cz — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 11, 2025

“Taylor Swift is the gold standard for turning public backlash into fuel for reinvention,” explains Tom South, director of Organic & Web at Epos Now, speaking to Express UK. “If you look at Meghan, she appears defensive, whether it’s trying to control her narrative or hitting back at the media. That’s bad PR.”

The PR expert detailed how Swift successfully “embraced vulnerability and transparency” when faced with public criticism about her dating life, effectively transforming her image from “the sweet country girl turned serial dater” into one of the most respected figures in entertainment. This approach, according to South, “worked wonders” in softening Swift’s public persona and could serve as a valuable template for Meghan.

“Similarly, Meghan should lean into her authenticity and be transparent about her struggles,” South advised. “Right now, she’s combative and hasn’t been able to create a brand beyond controversy.” He pointed out that while Swift has also faced media challenges, she’s handled them constructively through exclusive interviews that leave “no room for misinterpretation.”

With her Netflix show’s premiere approaching, many see this as a crucial opportunity for Meghan to reshape her public narrative using Swift’s proven authenticity strategies and strategic engagement with media criticism. The question remains whether the duchess will take this advice to heart and attempt her own version of Swift’s successful image transformation.

