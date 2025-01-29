Meghan Markle alleged to have secret ‘habit’ that lets her be ‘aggressive’ to staff while fooling Prince Harry

Accusations of bullying have followed Meghan Markle around for a long time, with multiple former staff members coming forward with horror stories. While Prince Harry has defended his wife from the rumors, it seems he was in the dark regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s secret trick that allowed her to fool him.

Those nasty bullying allegations have reared their head once more after Vanity Fair published an exposé containing all sorts of damning testimonials — this may be the most difficult challenge for the couple to date, and they’ve attended events with Prince Andrew. When news first broke about Meghan’s alleged bullying, team Sussex was quick to deny it, with Harry claiming that his wife was simply “misunderstood.”

With a lack of proof either way, the news sort of just fizzled out. But now, many months later, the subject is being revisited, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to go away as easily as it did the last time. Insiders who spoke to Vanity Fair claimed Meghan could be “really, really awful” if something did not go her way and that things often went wrong due to the couples’ demands.

However, what was most interesting was the revelation that Meghan apparently yelled at people without raising her voice. Royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed that she had also been told by former staff that Meghan has a habit of using something that’s been dubbed a “whisper shout.”

What is a “whisper shout?”

Despite how it sounds, this isn’t a Skyrim spell. A whisper shout is probably exactly what you’d expect — a way of shouting without raising your voice. Apparently, Meghan would often do this “when Harry [was] in the room.” Tominey goes on to say that “Harry just hears her talking normally and doesn’t understand why people describe her as aggressive.”

If that’s true, then either Meghan is a master manipulator, or Harry is the most oblivious man in California. It’s hard to believe he would not be aware of his wife’s behavior, but then again, it’s not entirely impossible. The Sussexes have yet to make a statement regarding the Vanity Fair exposé, but it has reportedly left them feeling “upset and bruised.”

The bullying accusations against the Sussexes

Harry and Meghan don’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to their past employees. Back in August last year the couple’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, quit after just three months on the job. He was the 18th senior employee to abandon his position under the Sussexes. Although this doesn’t necessarily prove the allegations against Meghan and Harry, it certainly lends credence to the rumors; however, staff working for the Archewell Foundation (Harry and Meghan’s not-for-profit organization) did speak up to defend Meghan, so it’s difficult to know who to believe.

