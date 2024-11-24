‘A bit of a slap in the face’: Word is Jennifer Lopez’s explicit songs about Ben Affleck romance made Jennifer Garner ‘cringe’ — is their dicey friendship safe?

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were still high on their rekindled romance and still enjoying their marriage, the singer-actress was reported to have forged a lovely friendship with the actor’s ex, Jennifer Garner.



The two Jennifers even bonded on many things, from being celebrity moms to fostering a positive environment for their blended family. But since JLo’s marriage to Affleck is over, Garner seems to have expressed her honest opinions about the singer as she’s now tired of putting up with the former’s antics.

This week, tales of a doomed friendship have been floating around as different sources bring up hard-to-deny signs that Garner and Lopez are no longer as cordial as before. The latest of which comes from a Life & Style insider who claims the 13 Going on 30 star has allegedly imposed a new rule inside her house to prevent her children from hearing the gaudy and lurid lyrics on JLo’s new music.

Jennifer Garner was seen enjoying a stroll through the streets of Los Angeles with her children, Violet and Fin Affleck. The actress looked relaxed and happy as she spent quality time with her family.



📷: @BackgridUS #backgrid #jennifergarner pic.twitter.com/uNZy1UZFds — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 14, 2024

According to the insider, Garner finds Lopez’s latest album This Is Me… Now “cringe-worthy,” especially the lyrics, so she has purportedly banned the record from her household. “Jen thinks the whole thing is cringe. The kids don’t need to hear about Ben ‘climbing on top’ of their stepmom and their ‘bodies aligning.’ It’s embarrassing,” said the source.

The Daredevil actress reportedly feels uncomfortable with the album’s overly romantic themes, and she does not want her kids with Ben — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 — to hear any of the 13 raunchy-lyric songs. But more than the suggestive writing, there’s one particular lyric that does not sit well with Garner. Apparently, Lopez got Affleck to say, “I love you, I always have,” in one of the songs, and Garner is hurt by this.

Jennifer Garner takes daughter Seraphina, Jennifer Lopez's child Emme to Disneyland https://t.co/9K7Q1JVGHU pic.twitter.com/GQqnbLCkOI — Page Six (@PageSix) May 29, 2023

“Basically, this album is telling the world that the original Jennifer was meant to be. On one track, Ben even utters, ‘I love you, I always have,’ which Jen took as a bit of a slap in the face. It’s tough to hear,” the source explained.

When JLo released This Is Me… Now and its accompanying Amazon Prime documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, she shared that bother projects were very personal to her since the inspiration behind them was her love for the Argo actor. While promoting them, she proudly told USA Today in February that “true love does exist,” and she found it when she rekindled her romance with Affleck.

Unfortunately, so many things happened in the months that followed, leading Lopez to realize once and for all that her love story with Affleck was never meant to have a happy ending. On Aug. 20, she filed for divorce from Affleck on what was supposed to be the second anniversary of their wedding. Despite this, Lopez, Affleck, and Garner somehow couldn’t really stay away from each other due to the friendship between the two women and their children. Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her other ex, Marc Anthony, have reportedly gotten pretty close with Garner and Affleck’s kids.

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on anniversary of second wedding ceremony https://t.co/5GA4p2n5r8 pic.twitter.com/U3VAekTkA6 — New York Post (@nypost) August 20, 2024

However, a different source claimed to the Daily Mail earlier this week that Garner has allegedly taken the first and necessary step to reduce her involvement with the troubled exes as they are still navigating their divorce. The Family Switch star purportedly decided to keep her distance from Lopez and limit their interactions to things that involve their children. Considering this and the latest rumor involving Garner, it must be high time for the two Jennifers to end their dicey friendship and go about their lives separately.

