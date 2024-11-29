Jennifer Lopez opts to spend time with pals as Ben Affleck gets cozy with Jennifer Garner during Thanksgiving celebration

What a difference a year makes. Last year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all loved up celebrating Thanksgiving together a little more than a year since they tied the knot. This year, they have gone separate ways and won’t be celebrating the holiday in each other’s arms.

A day before Turkey Day, the 55-year-old singer appeared to have embraced the single life as she was spotted out with friends in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by Page Six showed Lopez keeping it casual and chic for the friendly outing, donning a white button-down shirt, baby blue pants, beige heels, and aviator sunglasses. She also had a gray plaid jacket but opted to just carry it around along with her large brown leather bag.

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving lunch with her pals ahead of her first holiday season since splitting from Affleck, 52. Lopez hasn’t revealed what she had planned for the day of gratitude, but she’s likely spending it with her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her other ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez steps out with friends in LA ahead of first Thanksgiving without Ben Affleck amid divorce https://t.co/7XWQo12tLV pic.twitter.com/XfWY2nNHj2 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 28, 2024

On the other hand, the Academy Award-winning actor has reportedly decided to take a break from filming his new project with his best friend, Matt Damon, to be with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also 52, and their three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — on Thanksgiving. The family of five opted to celebrate the holiday in a more meaningful way by doing some volunteer work.

Affleck and Garner teamed up for a heartwarming display of generosity by volunteering at Midnight Mission, along with their kids. They reportedly helped serve warm meals to the over 2,000 homeless people in downtown LA for the nonprofit organization’s annual Thanksgiving brunch.

In the photos released by the Daily Mail, the Argo actor and the 13 Going on 30 actress appeared relaxed and happy as they kept close while working side by side, donning matching aprons and sharing quiet conversations. According to an eyewitness, the pair spent three hours at the event, with smiles and warmth radiating from their teamwork.

Ben Affleck puts on cozy display with ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce https://t.co/lg7q0UMwEo pic.twitter.com/F13XH9W1pj — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 28, 2024

The day did not end there for the reunited exes. As previously reported, Garner and Affleck had planned a “low-key, only good vibes” Thanksgiving dinner at her Brentwood farmhouse for the entire family. Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller, was expected to join the intimate gathering. Meanwhile, Lopez was seemingly uninvited to the celebration since Affleck wanted to keep the Thanksgiving party as “drama-free” as possible.

Rumors have swirled for months about tension brewing between Garner and Lopez, especially after Affleck’s divorce proceedings started to unfold. Last weekend, a report claimed that the Alias actress has allegedly banned Lopez’s new album, This Is Me… Now, from her household to shield her kids from its provocative and “cringe” lyrics — reportedly inspired by Affleck when they were still happily married. Garner has also purportedly decided to keep distance from the singer-actress.

Lopez’s latest sighting with her friends may appear as though she’s still struggling to gain a footing since filing for divorce from Affleck in August, but it’s also a good sign that she has a support system amid their divorce battle. Moreover, it’s a reminder that she’s doing just fine even if her Thanksgiving routine looked different from last year.

