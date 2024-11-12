Will they or won’t they?: Jennifer Garner’s rekindled romance with John Miller finally looks healthy after Jennifer Lopez exits extended family picture

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are finally in a better place in their romantic relationship months after the businessman seemed fed up with the blended family drama the actress had with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez. The pair stepped out this week looking happier than ever and without a trace of any past issues that came between them before.

Recommended Videos

It’s no secret that Garner, 52, feels responsible for Affleck, also 52, even though they officially broke things off in 2015. For the 13 Going on 30 star, she would do everything to keep her family intact, even if that meant having an eternal relationship with the father of her children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. So when Ben was dealing with marital woes with his second ex-wife, Lopez, 55, earlier this year, Garner was there for him every step of the way.

At one point during Affleck and Lopez’s back-and-forth while trying to save their relationship, media outlets reported that Garner got involved as a “mediator” and acted as their “marriage counselor.” Apart from her special bond with Ben as his co-parenting partner, she has also forged a friendship with Lopez and her twins, 16-year-old Max and Emme, whom she shares with her other ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1666959107587477506

Within the two years that Lopez and Affleck were married, the Maid in Manhattan actress got close to Garner since they saw each other eye to eye on so many things. When things got rocky between JLo and Ben, the former found an “unexpected ally” in Garner, with an Us Weekly source saying, “She’s been helpful to JLo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for JLo to talk to.”

However, getting too involved with the marital issues between Lopez and Ben had its drawbacks, and it almost cost Garner her relationship with the investment company Cali Group chairman. Miller, 46, was reportedly not thrilled about the Elektra star going the extra mile to help iron out her ex-husband’s crumbling marriage. “He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone,” one source told Page Six.

https://twitter.com/PageSix/status/1826740726505394489

Now that JLo is out of the picture after filing for divorce in August, there’s no more reason for Jennifer to act as a confidant to both the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker and her ex-husband. This also means spending less time and paying less attention to Ben. It’s unclear if the thought of Garner finally staying away from her ex was what drove Miller to be quite cheerful during their latest outing as a couple. On Saturday, the two were snapped enjoying a morning stroll in the City of Angels after grabbing coffee together.

Photos published by E! News show Jennifer and John staying close to each other while walking around and drinking coffee. One of the snaps also features Miller smiling ear to ear as he places an arm around his girlfriend’s waist. Just two weeks ago, they were the subject of engagement rumors after the actress was photographed rocking a gold ring with a turquoise gemstone.

https://twitter.com/enews/status/1856016094177198256

Unfortunately, it turned out to just be an accessory and nothing more. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if the pair were secretly engaged. They have been seeing each other since 2018 and have gone through so much, including a 9-month breakup between August 2020 and May 2021 over commitment issues. And now that their rekindled romance finally looks healthy, entering a marriage would be the most logical thing to do next for the couple.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy