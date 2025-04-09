John Miller ‘cracks:’ He is done with Jennifer Garner letting Ben Affleck ‘slip back’ into her life

Exes and their current beaus might smile, shake hands, and even harbor poiliteness bordering on uneasy friendship in public settings. But one allowing the ex-husband of his long-term girlfriend back in her life, to the point that he is practically living with her, where he is the one getting snapped with her in paparazzi pictures, and it has escalated to the point where the world is wondering if the boyfriend is even in the picture anymore?

Recommended Videos

No one is that accommodating and even though American businessman John Miller has officially kept his silence ever since Ben Affleck creeped back into Jennifer Garner’s life after his split from Jennifer Lopez. While the Electra actress might be his safe spot, even years after they went their separate ways — that involved a lot of dating for The Flash actor — Miller has reportedly reached the end of his patience since Affleck is still around after his divorce from JLo got finalized.

According to a RadarOnline report, Miller is fed up with Affleck always being in the house, from staying over at dinner to not even letting the couple have the holidays to themselves. This has been going on for a year, and while the chairman of the CaliGroup investment firm doesn’t want Garner to boot her ex from her life completely, she needs to have some “boundaries” since her attempts till now to keep her former husband at bay have been futile given his “neediness.”

“He hangs around like gum stuck to the bottom of her shoe.”

As per the outlet’s source, Miller is done looking like a fool and being the “third wheel” in his relationship.

“Jen and John have been having this same conversation for nearly a year. And no matter how many times she promises to handle things differently, she always seems to slip back into the same dynamic with Ben.”

So, now, the couple is reportedly turning to therapy to deal with the hornet in their nest and come to terms with the negative feelings it has brought to the surface. The insider claims this was Miller’s idea since even though he loves Garner and has maintained infinite patience in this situation, this arrangement can go on only for so long before he “cracks.”

Now, as usual, take the revelations of this so-called insider with a grain of salt, and don’t hold your breath for Miller, Garner, or even Affleck to provide official clarification on the matter. But, if when next time the actress is seen in public and there is a Bruce Wayne-shaped void next to her, maybe, just maybe, someone really did get ticked off.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy