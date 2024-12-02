Jennifer Lopez proves that life goes on following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Thanksgiving reunion

Jennifer Lopez is making it clear that life continues in style even after a breakup. The singer-actress, 55, was spotted enjoying a laid-back outing the weekend after Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with one of her 16-year-old twins, Emme, at the bustling Melrose Trading Post flea market.

Recommended Videos

Lopez, who filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, this past August, looked effortlessly chic while savoring a candy cane as she browsed the market, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Her casual yet polished ensemble included a beige button-up shirt with rolled sleeves, undone buttons teasing a hint of cleavage, and trendy barrel-leg jeans. She completed the look with camel-colored platform boots, large gold hoop earrings, and oversized ’70s-inspired sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez bonds with teenage child Emme as they shop at Los Angeles flea market https://t.co/3ZH3aa7O4m pic.twitter.com/s1dVnTrkQ5 — Mail+ (@DailyMailUK) December 2, 2024

Emme, who uses they/them pronouns, complemented their mother’s flair with a green vintage Zelda T-shirt, an oversized dark green jacket, cuffed charcoal jeans, and classic black-and-white Converse sneakers. Missing from the scene was Emme’s twin, Max, whom JLo shares with ex-husband, singer-songwriter Marc Anthony.

In an Instagram post earlier this year, Lopez called her twins “my whole heart.” She shared it in July when she and Affleck were already rumored to be dealing with marital woes. A month later, the Maid in Manhattan star confirmed the speculation by filing for divorce from the Hollywood actor in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Lopez’s outing with Emme comes after the contrasting ways she and her ex-husband celebrated Thanksgiving. While JLo celebrated the holiday with her 250 million Instagram followers by sharing a cheery photo of herself standing over a turkey, Affleck reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

A source told People that the Affleck-Garner reunion was a joyful occasion for their kids, with the family coming together at Garner’s lavish $7.9 million farm-style house in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The gathering was made even more special by the return of Violet from Yale University for her holiday break.

“Jen hosted dinner at her house,” the insider said before adding that the family of five had a “nice Thanksgiving” together and “the kids love having everyone together.”

The harmonious co-parenting relationship is something Affleck has reportedly cherished. Another insider told Page Six that the actor always feels “blessed” to spend holidays with Garner and their children, noting, “Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”

For the intimate gathering, Garner reportedly invited her boyfriend, John Miller, 46, to join her and the family celebrate Thanksgiving. On the other hand, Lopez was allegedly not considered for the occasion because Affleck wanted the holiday to be as “drama-free” as possible. Aside from their ongoing divorce, there’s word that Garner has started to keep her distance from Lopez after banning her latest album, This Is Me… Now, from her household. Sources said the 13 Going on 30 star found the provocative lyrics “cringe” and didn’t want her kids to hear them.

Meanwhile, Garner, Affleck, and their children volunteered at the Midnight Mission homeless shelter’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair earlier in the day. The exes stayed close and worked side by side as they and their kids helped other volunteers serve meals to the 2,000 homeless people in downtown LA.

For Lopez, this Thanksgiving marked a new chapter as she fully embraced single life following her split from Affleck. On the other hand, it’s a heartwarming occasion for the actor as his close ties with Garner allowed him to spend quality time with his children. Based on this, it’s easy to see that the divorcing couple are trying their best to move on from each other.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy