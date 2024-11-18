‘They weren’t counting on these setbacks’: Jennifer Lopez ‘holding out hope’ for Bennifer comeback as their divorce toes risk of getting delayed for ‘years’

After three failed marriages, Jennifer Lopez is no longer a stranger to divorce. Yet, she now struggles with the legal proceedings required in her separation from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck.

On top of that, she’s also finding it hard to completely let go of their rekindled romance which was cut short after two years of marital bliss. Recent reports claim that the divorce between Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, could be dragged on for years, since the Hollywood stars opted not to sign a prenup before they officially tied the knot in July 2022. Without the pre-wedding agreement, the exes would have difficulty separating assets. Adding to their woes is the fact that their $60.8 million marital home in Beverly Hills remains an unsold monster a while after they listed the property.

The last we heard about the palatial mansion was that a buyer had backed out of a deal that would have seen the former couple securing $68 million from its sale. With the house unsold and the division of their assets taking a longer time than expected, Ben has reportedly “agreed to play nice” and attend mediation sessions in hopes of getting things “settled as soon as possible,” according to a source who recently spoke with In Touch Weekly.



The source added that the Gigli costars initially hoped they could “unload” their marital home swiftly after their separation. However, “they weren’t counting on these setbacks, particularly with the sale of their house.” Until their mansion gets sold, Ben and Jen still can’t settle their divorce.

Should this drag on for years, it could open more problems between the two, particularly for the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker, who is believed to be “holding out hope” that they could still fix things and reignite the spark in their romance.

Earlier this week, a different insider disclosed to In Touch Weekly that J.Lo seems to be having a hard time removing Ben and his family from her life. Despite being married for only two years, the singer-actress has gotten pretty close with the actor’s kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. She has also forged a friendship with their mom and Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner.

📸 | Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck’s son, Samuel.



A lot of things may have happened but one thing is for sure, she is a mother to Ben’s kids and will forever love them like her own. 🫶🥹 pic.twitter.com/SIjPdLIyCT — Jennifer Lopez Philippines (@JLo_Philippines) September 15, 2024

Additionally, the way Ben treats her post-split makes it more difficult for Jen to come to terms with their divorce. Just recently, the Academy Award-winning actor-director praised his ex-wife’s performance in her new film Unstoppable, which he also produced. According to him, she did a “spectacular” performance in it.

“Comments like that, and his sweet behavior when they’ve seen each other, are confusing,” the source said. “How can anyone blame her for holding out hope?”. The source went on to claim that Jennifer had “always thought their relationship would last forever and can’t seem to let go.”

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck today, August 20th, on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia.



She listed their date of separation as April 26. pic.twitter.com/8NlsJoSezo — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 20, 2024

Since filing for divorce in August, JLo has been spotted with her soon-to-be ex-husband on several occasions, mostly at events involving their children. Like Jennifer, Ben has also gotten quite close with the actress’ 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Given this close blended family bond, it’s understandable if fans are also hoping for another rekindling between the exes. In a year where there’s still speculation about the bizarre pairing of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, a revival of Bennifer doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

