‘She could eat anyone alive’: George Takei, Rob Lowe, Piers Morgan, and more react to Dame Maggie Smith’s devastating passing

The entertainment world is in enormous mourning after the tragic passing of respected actress Maggie Smith. As an outpouring of love for the incomparable British icon continues, a handful of fellow celebrities have already spoken about how wonderful she truly was.

Best known for her remarkable roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the ever-popular Harry Potter film series and as Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey, it’s hardly a surprise that a wide range of celebrities are collectively mourning with the rest of the world — especially for those of us who have literally grown up with the Harry Potter movies.

Fellow acting legends George Takei and Rob Lowe have spoken out about Smith’s sheer brilliance. “A grand star of screen and stage has departed,” Takei wrote in a post shared on X, heavily insisting that “fans both old and young shall miss her dearly.” Lowe, surely like the rest of us, firstly expressed how saddened he was by her unexpected passing, describing her ability to “eat anyone alive” while acknowledging how funny she was and how she will forever remain one of a kind.

Fellow Brit Piers Morgan has also chimed in on the upsetting news, referring to Smith as both a “magnificent actress” and, of course, a “magnificent lady.” Morgan continued his statement by regarding Smith as “entertaining, sharp, and witty” while insisting that her death is “a sad loss for Britain.”

RIP Dame Maggie Smith.

Magnificent actress, magnificent lady. As entertaining, sharp and witty off screen as she was off it. A very very sad loss for Britain. pic.twitter.com/9KaVxl5N0D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 27, 2024

Smith’s death was confirmed in an official statement from her children, stating that she “passed away peacefully” on Friday, Sept. 27 at the age of 89. In the statement, her children assured the public that she was surrounded by family and friends, and certainly a colossal amount of love and respect.

At this time of writing, Smith’s co-stars from the famed Harry Potter franchise have yet to publicly speak about her passing, but one can only assume words of love and admiration from her former colleagues will soon begin to pour in as the days, weeks, and months go on. One thing is certain, however: rewatching the nostalgic movies will definitely never be the same without her, and neither will Hogwarts.

Aside from her unforgettable roles in the aforementioned major franchises, Smith is also just as fantastic in the Sister Act movies and Hook. And while her passing is truly upsetting, there’s simply no denying how memorable she will forever be in regards to the realm of cinema.

