What was Maggie Smith’s cause of death?

Dame Maggie Smith, a genuine legend of the stage and screen, has sadly passed away at the age of 89. On Sep. 27, Smith’s family confirmed the news to the public, resulting in an outpouring of grief from the beloved actress’ many fans from around the globe.

An international treasure, Smith had been at the forefront of her profession for decades. Her breakout role came in 1975’s Othello, in which she starred opposite Laurence Olivier, and which earned Smith her first Academy Award nomination. Five more followed over the course of her career, including two wins — for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and then for California Suite in 1978. Her cabinets were also cluttered with countless well-deserved Emmys, BAFTAS, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Tonys.

In recent years, Smith has become intrinsically linked to two popular characters that have found worldwide recognition and acclaim. Firstly, Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films (2001-2011) and then the Dowager Countess Violet Crawley in the Downton Abbey franchise — Smith last reprised the role in 2022’s sequel film Downton Abbey: A New Era. A third film is in the works, which will be the first iteration of the franchise not to feature her in any capacity.

With the world in mourning for Dame Maggie, naturally there’s interest in ascertaining her cause of death. Here’s what the Smith family have confirmed to date.

Do we know Maggie Smith’s cause of death?

Smith’s passing was confirmed in a statement prepared by her two sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin. Both actors, the pair were born during Smith’s first marriage to late actor Robert Stephens. Smith and Stephens divorced in 1975, after which she married her second husband — playwright Alan Beverley Cross — until their divorce in 1998. Smith then remained unmarried until her death.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith,” reads the statement. “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

In short, then, it’s unclear at this time exactly what Smith’s cause of death was. However, the wording of the conclusion of Stephen and Larkin’s statement indicates that Smith may have been battling a short illness that had left her hospitalized for a brief while prior to her passing.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days,” the statement ends. “We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

In the wake of the news, Smith’s on-screen son, Downton Abbey co-star Hugh Bonneville, released his own statement (via BBC News), reflecting on her immense talent and noting how her immortal screen roles will ensure she is remembered for generations to come.

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent,” Bonneville said. “She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

At the time of her death, Maggie Smith was attached to star in one last film — A German Life, a biopic about Brunhilde Pomsel, the secretary of Nazi officer Josef Goebbels, as based on the stage play Smith appeared in from 2019-2020. However, the status of the film is unclear and it’s unknown if production occurred prior to her passing. Our thoughts are with Smith’s loved ones at this time.

