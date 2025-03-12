Sadie Sink swinging into ‘Spider-Man 4’ means Zendaya might want to start worrying

It’s been 84 years, but Spider-Man 4 is finally getting somewhere as the first new cast member for the long-awaited next outing for Tom Holland’s webslinger has been announced. And, honestly, Zendaya might want to be worried that someone is coming to steal her man (um, only on screen, that is).

As per Deadline, Stranger Things breakout Sadie Sink has joined Holland in the currently untitled fourth MCU Spider-Man film. Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton is taking over directing duties for this one, with Holland and Zendaya both confirmed to feature. The latter, however, is expected to have somewhat of a reduced role. Both on account of where the last movie left off and because she’s also due to shoot both Dune 3 and Euphoria season 3 in the coming months.

It’s currently unclear who Sink could be playing, but given her closeness in age to Holland — she’s 22, he’s 28 — and Zendaya’s limited presence, she could well be the film’s female lead and therefore a potential new love interest for Peter Parker. Deadline notes that the “prevailing theory” surrounding Sink’s casting is that she could be Jean Grey, but this seems rooted in fan conjecture and the actress’ resemblance to the iconic X-Men heroine rather than insider information.

Another theory that’s gaining traction is that Sink could be the MCU’s actual Mary Jane Watson, as Zendaya’s character is known as MJ but is officially Michelle Jones. While conceptually possible, though, this feels extremely unlikely as it could only be viewed as a slight to Zendaya and a capitulation to the racist backlash that’s shadowed her take on the character since 2017. Besides, No Way Home effectively confirmed that Michelle is this Earth’s variant of Mary Jane. Deal with it, haters.

So who could Sink realistically be portraying? Marvel fans have ideas. Like, a lot of ideas. “Forget Jean Grey, give me Angelica Jones,” pitched one Redditor. This is in reference to the second most notable redhead associated with Spidey — the mutant heroine Firestar, most remembered for her starring role in 1980s cartoon Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends. “If the title of this movie somehow turns out to be Spider-Man & His Amazing Friends and they cast Iceman I’ll be hyped af,” wrote a fellow child of the ’80s. “That cartoon was the best as a kid!”

Another wondered if the Jean Grey rumor might just be a case of mistaken identity. “Maybe he misheard and it was actually “Jeanne”. As in Jeanne Foucault/Finesse?” someone pitched, referencing a character only just brought to a wider audience in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. That would be a neat bit of Marvel synergy. Still, this one might just be the most compelling conspiracy theory: “Maybe its like a Bryce Dallas Howard Gwen Stacy role where a red head changes their hair to blonde?” pondered another Redditor.

There is a strange tradition of casting redheaded actresses as Gwen — Howard was memorably replaced in the role by Emma Stone, who is naturally blonde but more typically sports red hair. So it’s not impossible that Marvel could ask Sink to bleach her locks to bring the MCU’s Gwen to life. Or else they’ll say “screw the canon” and let her keep her own auburn hair color, much like Amy Adams did when playing the typically brunette Lois Lane in DC’s Man of Steel.

With Peter and MJ forcibly separated due to the memory-wiping spell in No Way Home, the most obvious route to go down would be for Gwen to show up. And yet the X-Men are coming, so slotting a mutant character like Jean or even Firestar in there could be the logical choice, too. Zendaya fans can rest assured that she will return in Spider-Man 4, but seeing as she is the first person joining the cast, it does seem like Sink might just steal the show… and maybe Peter’s heart.

