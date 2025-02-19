How exactly is Zendaya filming ‘Euphoria’ and 3 blockbusters all before fall, and can she teach us?

That Zendaya is a phenom we’re all very much aware, but we’d like to know where she gets her stamina. The actress is starring in three of the year’s biggest productions, and one of the most anticipated seasons of television ever.

If all goes according to plan, Zendaya will have concluded filming for Christopher Nolan’s next movie, the third Dune film, and the fourth Spider-Man before the leaves turn yellow. Before all that, however, she has to finish an entire season of Euphoria, which finally began filming last week.

Zendaya plays the lead, Rue, which she has always described as a high intensity role. “I’ve only done two, but it feels like five. One season of Euphoria is like, ‘Phew!’,” she joked during her appearance on Variety‘s Actors on Actors in December. She confessed to having “Rue scars” and finding filming for the critically acclaimed and hugely popular HBO show “emotionally and physically draining,” even if “rewarding.”

Photo via HBO

With season 3 expected to be Euphoria‘s last, creator Sam Levinson will be looking to up the ante. Much of that weight may fall on Zendaya, although, by the end of last season, Rue seemed to be on the mend.

The actress will then have to close up those freshly reopened Rue wounds, say a final farewell to the character that changed her career and earned her two Emmys, and move on to The Odyssey, Nolan’s Homeric epic. The film, expected to begin production in the spring, is led by Matt Damon and Zendaya’s rumored fiancé Tom Holland.

Many have speculated that the Disney Channel alum might not have much more than a cameo in this film, since that’s what usually happens in Nolan’s ensemble projects. Every week, there’s a new casting announcement, including Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page, just to name a few. Plus, Nolan’s filmography has a history of sidelining the female talent. Maybe that’s for the best, though, considering Zendaya’s plans for the summer.

Image via Warner Bros.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve is hoping production on the next chapter of his all-encompassing space opera will have kicked off by July or August. The ending of Best Picture nominee Dune: Part Two suggested an important arc for Zendaya’s character, Chani, in the third film.

Villeneuve chose to rework the book version of the Fremen warrior, making her much more pivotal in the political sandstorms of Arrakis — a responsibility that, once again, depended as much on the script as it did on what Zendaya could do with it. And she did not disappoint.

With the stakes rising to new heights in Messiah, the actress will want to make sure her grip on Chani continues to be just as strong. Especially since, during that time, she could also be juggling the shoot for Spider-Man 4, which Holland has confirmed will also be filming in the summer.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Zendaya is confirmed to reprise her saga-spanning performance as M.J., AKA Michelle Jones. The scope of her arc is still under wraps, unsurprisingly, but with Marvel’s recent bad luck, the studio might want to make the most of the 28-year-old’s mega star power and sizzling chemistry with Holland while they can.

Zendaya’s upcoming hectic schedule is undoubtedly impressive, and it comes after a year of equally incessant work promoting both Dune: Part Two and Challengers, which she filmed the year prior. As one fan over on X put it, “She got 27 hours in her day.”

The star is one of her generation’s finest talents, but also one of its hardest workers. And, while we’re excited to see her pop up on our screens so frequently for the foreseeable future, we’d also love to know where she finds the energy. And with a possible wedding to plan, too. You go, girl!

