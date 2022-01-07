Twitter goes nuts after Andrew Garfield says he’s open to Spider-Man return

Even though his solo sequel remains the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed live-action Spider-Man movie ever, Andrew Garfield’s return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home has seen fans launch a campaign to have him make a more permanent return under the spandex.

If they’re not calling for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be dusted off and thrown back into development, then they’re putting forward the idea of having Marc Webb’s Peter Parker operate as the friendly neighborhood superhero of the Sony universe that houses Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter.

After the actor admitted he’d be open to a full-fledged comeback under the right circumstances, Twitter took that particular ball and ran with it, as you can see from the reactions below.

Man Andrew Garfield deserve to get The Amazing Spider-Man 3 …. — Tobey Maguire GIFs (@TobeyGifs) January 7, 2022

WE NEED THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 — lionslunchtime (@lionslunchtime) January 7, 2022

Andrew Garfield deserves The Amazing Spider-Man 3 more than Tobey Maguire deserves Spider-Man 4. At least the latter got a trilogy and is beloved, Andrew got failed by everyone and deserves this so much! — allie (@reyeverdeen) January 7, 2022

So given the success of No Way Home, Sony should clearly immediately green-light Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3. — Benno (@jeamland) January 7, 2022

You could get away with having multiple Spider-Man movies with different main characters thanks to something like Spider-verse.



Which is why I wouldn't have any problem with a Sam Raimi Spider-Man 4 or a The Amazing Spider-Man 3 alongside the second MCU trilogy. — truggling Coward (@Struggler2Dark) January 7, 2022

Yeah imma need Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 already… https://t.co/LNBS6Yht2l — Tré (@cultboredom) January 7, 2022

@SonyPictures, you better make The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Venom 3, Morbius, Kraven, any of it, all of it, be right for him! 👏🏻 #MakeTASM3 https://t.co/PvQ38DAhOZ — Joey Taucher (@JoeyTaucher) January 7, 2022

The argument that too many Spideys could spoil the broth is instantly rendered obsolete when you remember that Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton will all be seen on the big screen as Batman before 2022 is out, and people couldn’t be more excited about it.

Garfield suiting up and swinging into duty as Spider-Man once again is a lot more likely than Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire reuniting for a fourth adventure of their own, and it definitely can’t be ruled out given the increasingly collaborative nature of the Marvel Studios/Sony relationship.