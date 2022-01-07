Twitter goes nuts after Andrew Garfield says he’s open to Spider-Man return
Even though his solo sequel remains the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed live-action Spider-Man movie ever, Andrew Garfield’s return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home has seen fans launch a campaign to have him make a more permanent return under the spandex.
If they’re not calling for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be dusted off and thrown back into development, then they’re putting forward the idea of having Marc Webb’s Peter Parker operate as the friendly neighborhood superhero of the Sony universe that houses Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter.
After the actor admitted he’d be open to a full-fledged comeback under the right circumstances, Twitter took that particular ball and ran with it, as you can see from the reactions below.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
The argument that too many Spideys could spoil the broth is instantly rendered obsolete when you remember that Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton will all be seen on the big screen as Batman before 2022 is out, and people couldn’t be more excited about it.
Garfield suiting up and swinging into duty as Spider-Man once again is a lot more likely than Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire reuniting for a fourth adventure of their own, and it definitely can’t be ruled out given the increasingly collaborative nature of the Marvel Studios/Sony relationship.