Marvel fans launch Twitter campaign for Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’

Hollywood can often be a cyclical place, not to mention one packed to the rafters with coincidence and happenstance, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home proving to be a perfect recent example.

Fans are now pushing for not just The Amazing Spider-Man 3, but for Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker to be established as the multiversal web-slinger of the Venom universe. On top of that, Tobey Maguire made his first on-screen appearance in seven years to suit up and share the screen with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, who has a sequel coming to theaters in May that was directed by original Spider-Man helmer Sam Raimi.

You couldn’t make this stuff up, and in a coordinated Twitter storm that was organized almost two weeks ago, the internet is now bombarding everyone’s timeline to try and will Maguire and Raimi’s fourth installment into existence.

RETWEET if you want to see Spider-Man 4 #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 pic.twitter.com/BzXo1dsoaE — fan account (#MakeRaimiSpiderMan4) (@spidersofprey) January 5, 2022

Make it happen. We need Spider-Man 4. I wanna see the story continue where it left off. I wanna see Spider-Man 4,5 and 6



Tobey is the GOAT and deserves it. Sam Raimi needs to finish the story.@TobeyMaguire @SonyPictures #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 #SamRaimi#TobeyMaguire — Viktor Ekström (@viktoreekstrom) January 5, 2022

Me: “Remember Spider-Man 4? The movie you promised us then shot down in cold blood?!”@SonyPictures: “What does it matter to you anyway?”



Me: “EVERYTHING!!!”#MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 — Taylor’s Thoughts~🌸🌈 (@Taylor_J95) January 5, 2022

@SonyPictures You know that you were planning Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 for years. Might as well make that a reality now. — No Way Home is released (@Sora4Smash2) January 5, 2022

In 2019, Sam Raimi said he still thinks of 'Spider-Man 4' "all the time":



💬 It's hard not to, because each summer another Spider-Man film comes out! So when you have an unborn one, you can't help but think what might have been.#MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 pic.twitter.com/ngrOXOmOXr — Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst Web (@TobeyKirstenWeb) January 5, 2022

If you want @SonyPictures to make Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi, post a tweet with #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4! Let's get this thing trending! pic.twitter.com/HjhCgIqIrp — ZephyrSkiesVA (@ZephyrSkiesVA) January 5, 2022

Raimi’s plans for Spider-Man 4 included Anne Hathaway as Felicia Hardy, John Malkovich as Adrian Toomes and quite possibly Dylan Baker’s Curt Connors transforming into the lizard after two movies of teasing. Fan campaigns very rarely if ever yield tangible results, but history has shown that backers will refuse to give up the ghost no matter how slim their chances of success appear to be.