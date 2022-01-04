Fans want Andrew Garfield added to ‘Morbius’ after latest delay
Just when it looked as though Jared Leto’s Morbius was entering the final stretch before coming to theaters at long last, having initially been scheduled for a July 2020 release, Omicron came along and saw Sony push the Marvel Comics adaptation back by another three months.
The Living Vampire’s live-action debut has now overtaken No Time to Die as the pandemic’s longest-delayed blockbuster, and should that April 1 release date hold firm, then we’ll be introduced to the scientist-turned-bloodsucker a full 21 months behind schedule.
However, fans are attempting to manifest a negative into a positive, with social media now clamoring for Sony to seize the opportunity of a lifetime and recruit Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man for a cameo appearance.
On top of the groundswell of support that’s built behind The Amazing Spider-Man 3 after Garfield’s return in No Way Home, a lot of people are pushing the theory that Marc Webb’s Peter Parker could be established as the web-slinger of Sony’s universe, which isn’t the craziest thing we’ve ever heard.
There are definitely going to be a couple of surprises in store by the time Morbius arrives, but we’ll just have to wait and see if a Spidey guest spot turns out to be one of them, although it’s probably best not to get your hopes up too much.