Home / movies

Fans want Andrew Garfield added to ‘Morbius’ after latest delay

andrew garfield the amazing spider-man

Just when it looked as though Jared Leto’s Morbius was entering the final stretch before coming to theaters at long last, having initially been scheduled for a July 2020 release, Omicron came along and saw Sony push the Marvel Comics adaptation back by another three months.

The Living Vampire’s live-action debut has now overtaken No Time to Die as the pandemic’s longest-delayed blockbuster, and should that April 1 release date hold firm, then we’ll be introduced to the scientist-turned-bloodsucker a full 21 months behind schedule.

However, fans are attempting to manifest a negative into a positive, with social media now clamoring for Sony to seize the opportunity of a lifetime and recruit Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man for a cameo appearance.

New 'Morbius' images reveal more of Jared Leto's Marvel debut
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

On top of the groundswell of support that’s built behind The Amazing Spider-Man 3 after Garfield’s return in No Way Home, a lot of people are pushing the theory that Marc Webb’s Peter Parker could be established as the web-slinger of Sony’s universe, which isn’t the craziest thing we’ve ever heard.

There are definitely going to be a couple of surprises in store by the time Morbius arrives, but we’ll just have to wait and see if a Spidey guest spot turns out to be one of them, although it’s probably best not to get your hopes up too much.

Tags: , ,
Comment