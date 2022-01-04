Fans want Andrew Garfield added to ‘Morbius’ after latest delay

Just when it looked as though Jared Leto’s Morbius was entering the final stretch before coming to theaters at long last, having initially been scheduled for a July 2020 release, Omicron came along and saw Sony push the Marvel Comics adaptation back by another three months.

The Living Vampire’s live-action debut has now overtaken No Time to Die as the pandemic’s longest-delayed blockbuster, and should that April 1 release date hold firm, then we’ll be introduced to the scientist-turned-bloodsucker a full 21 months behind schedule.

However, fans are attempting to manifest a negative into a positive, with social media now clamoring for Sony to seize the opportunity of a lifetime and recruit Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man for a cameo appearance.

Morbius being delayed to April gives them enough time to add Andrew Garfield into the movie 👀 — Brooks (Taylor’s Version) (@brookstweetz) January 4, 2022

#Morbius delayed to April 1. They are clearly reshooting scenes to set up Andrew Garfield’s new Spider-Man movie right? #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/Lwb9jH86vi — Film Stocked (@filmstocked) January 4, 2022

Just so everyone knows I'll be watching #Morbius for a possible Andrew Garfield cameo only pic.twitter.com/6JBrXUAKBm — Talia (@Talia55334743) January 4, 2022

I don't want to get my hopes built up, but with the success/positive reception that Andrew Garfield got from NWH. Maybe he could show up in Morbius. That could be one of the reasons for the delay. — Chatter Box Film (@Chatterboxfilm) January 4, 2022

Not to overreact, but if they can get a deal done in time, I can absolutely see them shooting an Andrew Garfield scene in the next three months to put in MORBIUS as a tease. https://t.co/7atLWEm4qe — Preston Moore (He/Him) (@prestoncmoore) January 4, 2022

Sony Pictures trying to get a hold of Andrew Garfield and Tom Hardy to squeeze them into a cameo for Morbius: pic.twitter.com/fAQt5No3wp — Suede Cunningham ⏹️ Misty.mp4 (@MillyBeamen) January 4, 2022

Morbius delayed to put Andrew Garfield in the post credit scene. — Bizarnage (@Bizarnage) January 4, 2022

It's ok Sony we forgive you, you can make it up to us by putting #AndrewGarfield in the credit scene#morbius #theamazingspiderman pic.twitter.com/FFNevWNZ4Q — Comicodigy (@comicodigy) January 4, 2022

Morbius has been delayed to April First. After recent success of NWH i wouldn’t be surprised if it isn’t a quick reshoot with Andrew Garfield. pic.twitter.com/k6UQdsAFr5 — 🎄Schmittyyy🎄#TASM3 #MakeTASM3 (@TheSchmittyyy) January 4, 2022

ok but what if Morbius is delayed to add Andrew Garfield in👀 — Srol (@srolsaysstuff) January 4, 2022

On top of the groundswell of support that’s built behind The Amazing Spider-Man 3 after Garfield’s return in No Way Home, a lot of people are pushing the theory that Marc Webb’s Peter Parker could be established as the web-slinger of Sony’s universe, which isn’t the craziest thing we’ve ever heard.

There are definitely going to be a couple of surprises in store by the time Morbius arrives, but we’ll just have to wait and see if a Spidey guest spot turns out to be one of them, although it’s probably best not to get your hopes up too much.