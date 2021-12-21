‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has fans asking a big question for ‘Venom 3’

Major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead, so proceed at your own peril.

The first post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Tom Hardy make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Eddie Brock, picking up where the stinger of his recent sequel Let There Be Carnage left off.

However, a lot of fans were left bitterly disappointed when Doctor Strange’s spell to restore order to the multiverse saw the symbiotic superhero taken out of the MCU almost as soon as he’d gotten there. That would appear to end any hopes of an immediate crossover between two thirds of Hollywood’s Holy Trinity of British Toms (Hiddleston not included), but the internet has a much better idea.

As you can see below, social media is floating a theory that Andrew Garfield could be the Spider-Man of Sony’s universe, which would bring the actor back to the world of spandex-clad shenanigans, allow the studio to expand their own corner of the multiverse and build towards Sinister Six, all without impacting MCU canon.

On paper, it makes some degree of sense, and fans would lose their minds if Garfield were to make a full-blown comeback. Venom’s next solo outing is expected to be officially announced in the very near future, so there’s going to be a ton of speculation to sift though before we get any concrete information.