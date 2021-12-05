Jared Leto teases ‘Morbius’ building towards Sinister Six

Sony don’t have the best track record when it comes to Marvel franchises, having seen Sam Raimi walk away from his planned Spider-Man 4, before the desire to expand a universe as fast as possible had a disastrous effect on The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which already had release dates for third and fourth installments before the studio’s second web-slinging series was scrapped.

The boardroom will be hoping that third time marks the charm, though, especially now that Kevin Feige is involved. Tom Holland’s trilogy draws to a close in less than two weeks when No Way Home arrives, but the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage indicated that more crossovers are coming.

We can’t forget about Jared Leto’s Morbius in all of the hype, and ahead of the first clip from the vampiric blockbuster debuting at CCXP, the Academy Award winner made a pretty overt tease that the long-term plan for Sony’s Spider-Man universe is exactly what we were expecting.

“If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened. There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.”

New Morbius Image Shows Off Jared Leto's Dual Personalities 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Take Holland’s Peter Parker, Hardy’s Venom, Leto’s Morbius, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter and Michael Keaton’s Vulture, and the solid base for an epic event that sees Spider-Man battling the Sinister Six is already in place. We can only cross our fingers and hope that Sony are able to pull it off.