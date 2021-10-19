Kevin Feige Breaks Silence On Venom: Let There Be Carnage Credits Scene

After fans had theorized about a connection between the MCU and Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent universe for ages, Venom: Let There Be Carnage came along earlier this month and finally made it official. The Tom Hardy-starring sequel delivered the first proper crossover between the two franchises, which seems to be teasing at more to come later down the line. And some new comments from Marvel Studios Kevin Feige definitely supports that.

Spoilers incoming… Venom 2‘s post-credits scene saw Eddie Brock and his symbiote other half transported into another universe where J. Jonah Jameson’s tirade against Spider-Man (from Spider-Man: Far From Home) is playing on a TV. Venom takes an immediate interest in Peter Parker, even licking the screen. The stage is set, then, for a showdown between the two. When and where it’ll happen, we don’t know, but it’s now been confirmed that Sony and Marvel are in cahoots on this one.

While speaking to THR at the Eternals world premiere, Feige broke his silence on the game-changing Venom 2 stinger for the first time. The producer revealed that the two studios coordinated a lot on making it happen, though in his usual style, he refused to be drawn out on where things could go from here.

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet, I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team,” said Feige. “We worked together on it.”

The next potential opportunity to explore this newfound connection is December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but given everything else that movie’s dealing with it’s unclear if there’s room for Hardy to show up, too. Otherwise, there’s next January’s Morbius, which already revealed some MCU crossovers – including Michael Keaton’s Vulture – in its first trailer. Expect this Sony/Marvel coordination to be just the beginning of a greater expansion of the Spider-Verse.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is playing in theaters now. Marvel’s Eternals, meanwhile, comes out on November 5th.