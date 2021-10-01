Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credits Scene Explained

Tom Hardy asked preview audiences not to spoil it, and then he posted a custom-made poster on his Instagram account urging his 7.3 million followers to do the same, so the top-secret credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage obviously leaked on the internet yesterday, with millions of people no doubt checking it out.

Nothing stays a secret for too long in the social media age, but we should spare a poor thought for those who wanted to go in blind, only to have the game given away as soon as they logged onto Twitter. Naturally, there be spoilers from here on out, where we’ll be diving into what the shocking stinger means for both Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As per Collider, Eddie Brock and his symbiotic best buddy are watching TV and debating which one of them is the most intelligent having seen off the threat of Carnage, with Venom opining that he has knowledge of multiple universes and hive knowledge spanning billions of years. Out of nowhere, the odd couple is suddenly transported to a different reality, and what’s on the screen in front of them? The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Jonah Jameson reveals Peter Parker’s secret identity to the world.

Not only does that officially parachute Venom into the MCU, but it also establishes that Let There Be Carnage unfolds right before the events of December’s No Way Home, albeit in a different pocket of the multiverse. It’s official; the crossover fans have been wanting for years is happening, and sooner rather than later.

Now we’ll have to brace ourselves for the bombardment of rumors that Hardy will show up in No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which definitely can’t be ruled out now that the game has changed significantly.