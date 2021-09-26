Tom Hardy Shares New Poster Asking Fans Not To Spoil Venom: Let There Be Carnage

As if it wasn’t clear enough already, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to feature some huge reveals and revelations that could have a seismic impact on both Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The internet was buzzing about the symbiotic sequel’s credits scene without even knowing what it was, while Tom Hardy politely yet firmly asked the audience at a preview screening to refrain from giving the game away on social media. Let There Be Carnage finally comes to theaters on Friday, so if you don’t see if on opening day then you’re best staying off Twitter altogether if you want to avoid spoilers.

Continuing the theme, the leading man, producer and co-writer took to his Instagram account and posted a brand new poster specifically designed to encourage fans that their mouths are much better off kept shut, as you can see below.

Sony announced that tomorrow is Venom Day, so it’ll be interesting to see what the studio has in store for a celebration of all things Eddie Brock just four days before Let There Be Carnage hits the big screen. At least we can guarantee that it’ll be spoiler-free, with Hardy sending a message to his 7.3 million followers in no uncertain terms.