Sony Celebrating Let There Be Carnage With Venom Day On Monday

Sony are pulling out all of the stops to ensure that awareness and hype for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is at an all-time high, which is understandable when the studio have been hit harder than most by the effects of the pandemic.

The symbiotic sequel is the fourteenth Sony-branded title of the year, but just the third theatrical release. Seven movies from the 2021 slate were Russian co-productions that never saw the inside of a cinema in the United States, while three animated features and Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood were sold off to Netflix. That means family-friendly animation Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions are the only efforts to have scored a wide big screen rollout since Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot in March 2020.

Let There Be Carnage won’t come close to the $850 million hauled in by the first installment, but it stands a great chance of becoming one of the year’s biggest earners nonetheless. To continue the marketing blitz, Sony have revealed via teaser video that Venom Day is happening on Monday, and something big could be in store.

That’s right, a whole day dedicated to us. You’re welcome. Join us for #Venom Day this Monday, September 27. You never know what’s in store… #WeAreVenom pic.twitter.com/oobX87mUIg — #Venom: Let There Be Carnage (@VenomMovie) September 25, 2021

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve been getting bombarded with production stills, trailers, posters and TV spots for weeks now, so it’s intriguing to ponder what’s in store for Venom Day. Let There Be Carnage comes to theaters in six days, so maybe Sony has one more major headline-grabber up its sleeve to stoke the flames of fervor right before audiences have the chance to see the film for themselves.